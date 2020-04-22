NFL Draft 2020: 8 players experts think the Kansas City Chiefs could target in the first round

caption The Kansas City Chiefs are already loaded on all fronts — which player will the reigning Super Bowl champions take with their first draft pick? source Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports // Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.

As reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs hold the 32nd overall pick in the first round this year.

The Chiefs are set to return 20 of their 22 starters from last season, meaning Kansas City could go in a number of interesting directions in the first round.

We analyzed 11 mock drafts to get a sense of what experts expect from Andy Reid and the Chiefs front office on Thursday night.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 23.

Barring a trade, the Kansas City Chiefs will make the 32nd selection of the night, but who they draft will remain a mystery until Roger Goodell reads their name.

We analyzed the mock drafts of 11 experts – Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports, Chad Reuter, Peter Schrager, Bucky Brooks, and Rhett Lewis at NFL.com, Danny Kelly at The Ringer, Dane Brugler at The Athletic, Peter King at NBC Sports, and Walter Football – to see if we could find any consensus on how the Chiefs might play the first round of the draft.

It was tough to find a consensus amongst the experts – as the last team picking in the first round of the draft, it’s difficult to project how the first 31 picks of the night will shake out, and how the Chiefs will respond to the players left available.

That said, there were a few players that stood out to multiple experts as potential targets for the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Option 1: D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 2 of 11 – Mel Kiper Jr. 4.0, ESPN; Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Why it could happen: With so much talent available in the first round and the modern thinking being that it’s best to avoid overpaying for a running back, there’s a good chance Swift, likely the best running back in this class, will still be available when the Chiefs get to pick. And with Kansas City set to return 20 of their 22 starters from the roster that won the Super Bowl back in February, they could have the luxury of adding yet another stellar piece to the most dangerous offense in football.

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “Andy Reid would get the most of him in the passing game, and Swift could break off chunks of yardage on the ground. Cornerback and guard are also options for the Super Bowl champs.”

Option 2: Cesar Ruiz, C/G (Michigan)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 2 of 11 – Peter Schrager, NFL.com; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Why it could happen: The Chiefs don’t have a ton of needs, but adding depth to the offensive line is always a good idea for a team that wants to make a run through the postseason. Kansas City is set at both tackle spots, but Cesar Ruiz is a versatile lineman that could take over as the team’s center for the foreseeable future.

Key expert quote: From Wilson: “The Chiefs don’t have many needs, but Ruiz is the best center in the country and Austin Reiter is entering the final year of his deal in Kansas City.”

Option 3: Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 2 of 11 – Peter King, NBC Sports; Walter Football

Why it could happen: While the Chiefs do have the vast majority of their starters returning, if there’s any group that could use a bit more depth, its the secondary, after the loss of Kendall Fuller to the Redskins. Depending on how Kansas City has him graded, Gladney could be an option for the team.

Key expert quote: From King: “The Chiefs’ biggest position of need right now is corner, and Gladney is a competitive and tough player who would fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.”

Option 4: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 1 of 11 – Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Why it could happen: Ten of the 11 mock drafts we went through had Patrick Queen going off the board before the Chiefs would have the chance to draft him at No. 32. One of the nice things about returning so many starters is having the luxury to take the best player available rather than worry about filling a more urgent need. If Queen is available at the end of the first round, the Chiefs could get a steal.

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Undersized but explosive linebacker who boasts excellent play-recognition skills, natural coverage chops, and a tenacious playing demeanor.”

Option 5: J.K. Dobbins, RB (Ohio State)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 1 of 11 – Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Should the Chiefs decide they want to go running back and Swift has already been taken off the board, or if he’s simply not the top man on their chart, J.K. Dobbins is another pro-ready back that could easily become a fantasy football stud in his rookie season.

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The Chiefs’ offense has continued to thrive with a committee backfield, but the unit could surge with a legitimate RB1 in the fold.”

Option 6: Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 1 of 11 – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Why it could happen: This is another pick that comes down to preference. If Jaylon Johnson is the top corner the Chiefs see left on the board, he’d be an fine addition to the roster.

Key expert quote: From Brugler: “After Okudah and Henderson, there are differing opinions about the order the next corners will come off the board. And Johnson is right there in the mix to be drafted in the first round.”

Option 7: Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 1 of 11 – Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Trevon Diggs is another corner that has been projected to a number of teams drafting in the latter half of the first round. If he’s available at No. 32, he’s a guy that should be ready to make an immediate impact.

Key expert quote: From Lewis: “The Chiefs have one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. Let’s try to get the defense up to that level by bringing in Diggs from Alabama.”

Option 8: Lloyd Cushenberry, C (LSU)

Experts who have him going to the Chiefs: 1 of 11 – Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Aside from Ruiz, who toggled between center and guard during his time at Michigan, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry is likely the top center available in this draft class.

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Cushenberry is a man in the middle – with a capital ‘M.’ If the Patriots don’t pick him, then Kansas City should solidify the line in front of Mahomes without hesitation.”

