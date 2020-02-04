Children of celebrities who are following in their parents’ footsteps

caption Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

At Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez introduced the world to the vocal talents of her 11-year-old daughter.

Emme Maribel Muñiz is not the only child of a celebrity to take after her superstar parents.

Actress Billie Lourd followed in the footsteps of both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

George Harrison’s only son, Dhani Harrison, is a musician and songwriter, as is Bob Dylan’s son, Jakob.

Muñiz wouldn’t be the first or last to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents. Hollywood is full of celebrities’ children who have been just as successful as their parents in a certain field.

From acting and singing to modeling and the culinary arts, here are children of celebrities who have taken after their famous parents.

Billie Lourd is the daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds.

caption Billie Lourd with her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, and her mother, Carrie Fisher. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reynolds is perhaps best known for her role in the classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Fisher captured the hearts of millions as rebel fighter Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” Both Reynolds and Fisher passed away in December 2016.

Lourd appeared alongside her mother in the newest “Star Wars” trilogy and also starred in the horror comedy television series “Scream Queens.”

Actor Colin Hanks followed his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, into show business.

caption Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Colin Hanks. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Acting runs in Colin Hanks’ blood. The eldest son of Tom Hanks, Colin made a name for himself appearing in the coming-of-age drama “Orange County,” as well as “King Kong” and more recently the “Jumanji” series.

Actor Stellan Skarsgard is father to three actors: Alexander, Bill, and Gustaf.

caption Alexander with Stellan and Gustaf Skarsgard. source Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Stellan recently won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his work on “Chernobyl.”

Alexander is known for his work on the big screen and television, starring in “The Legend of Tarzan,” “True Blood,” and “Big Little Lies.” Not pictured, Bill has scared audiences everywhere with his portrayal of the killer clown Pennywise in the “It” movies. Meanwhile, Gustaf has played the trickster boat builder Floki on six seasons of the History Channel’s “Vikings.”

The lead singer of the Wallflowers, Jakob Dylan, is the son of Bob Dylan.

caption Bob Dylan and Jakob Dylan. source Scott Dudelson/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jakob Dylan shares his father’s passion for music. The elder Dylan received the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature for his long career as a songwriter.

“Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen is the son of British actor Keith Allen.

caption Alfie Allen with his father, Keith Allen source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Alfie recently finished almost a decade stint on “GoT” as the tragic Theon Greyjoy. His father most recently appeared in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Eddie the Eagle.”

Alfie’s sister is the singer and songwriter Lily Allen.

The son of Bob Marley, Ziggy, shares his father’s passion for reggae music.

caption Bob Marley and Ziggy Marley. source Chris Wlater/Michael Tran/Getty Images

Ziggy, who was only 12 when his father passed away, is continuing his legacy and touring in his place. He formed The Melody Makers with his siblings, performing a song that Bob had written for them.

Leonard Cohen’s son, Adam, is also a singer and musician.

caption Leonard Cohen and Adam Cohen. source Matt Kent/LARS HAGBERG/Getty Images

Leonard, the legendary poet, songwriter, and artist, passed away in 2016. He was one of the most enduring and beloved voices in folk and rock music, and released his last album, “You Want It Darker,” just weeks before his death.

His son, Adam, has released four major albums and is also part of the pop-rock band Low Millions.

Model Kaia Gerber acquired her sense of fashion from her mother and model Cindy Crawford.

caption Kaia Gerber with her mother, Cindy Crawford. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Both mother and daughter have modeled for Vogue. Crawford was one of the most popular models of the 1980s and ’90s, while Gerber won Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards in 2018.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Abby Elliott is the daughter of comedian Chris Elliott, who was part of the “SNL” cast in the ’90s.

caption Abby Elliot with her parents, Paula Niedert and Chris Elliott. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Appearing on “SNL” from 2008 to 2012, Abby followed in the footsteps of her father Chris, who is an “SNL” alum himself. Her grandfather appeared on the show as well.

Chris is known for his sitcom roles like “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and more recently, “Schitt’s Creek.” Abby will also break into the world of sitcoms with this year’s “Indebted.”

“50 Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

caption Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Her breakout role may be in the “50 Shades” series, but Dakota made her film debut at the age of 10 alongside her mother in “Crazy in Alabama.”

Griffith herself is the daughter of screen legend Tippi Hedren.

Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, transitioned from NFL running back to award-winning actor.

caption John David Washington with his parents. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

John David appeared for four years on the HBO comedy “Ballers” about life in the NFL and starred in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” He will also star in Christopher Nolan’s next film, “Tenet,” coming out later this year.

George Harrison’s son, Dhani, helped finish his last album.

caption George Harrison and Dhani Harrison. source Fox Photos/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Forever known for The Beatles, George Harrison died from cancer in 2001. His son Dhani helped complete his last album, “Brainwashed,” which was released in 2002. Dhani himself has launched a career as a songwriter and composer.

Both Brendan Gleeson and his son Domhnall appeared in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

caption Brendan Gleeson with his son, Domhnall. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Brendan played the cantankerous Defense Against The Dark Arts professor Mad-Eye Moody in three of the “Harry Potter” films. Domhnall didn’t appear until the last two entries in the series as the oldest Weasley brother, Bill.

Emma Roberts is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece to Julia Roberts.

caption Emma Roberts with her parents. source Gregg DeGuire /Getty Images

The daughter of prolific actor Eric Roberts, Emma most recently starred on the Ryan Murphy-created TV shows “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens.” She has carved out a career for herself in the horror and comedy genres.

Several of Clint Eastwood’s children have broken into acting, particularly Scott Eastwood.

caption Francesca Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, and Scott Eastwood. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A deadringer for his father when he was younger, Scott has chosen to star in action blockbusters like “Suicide Squad” rather than westerns like his old man.

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid are the daughters of model Yolanda Hadid.

caption Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid kiss their mother, Yolanda Hadid. source PATRICK KOVARIK/Getty Images

In 2016, Gigi was named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council and has been on 35 international Vogue magazine covers. Her sister Bella was voted Model of the Year by Model.com in 2016.

Grace Gummer is the daughter of actress Meryl Streep.

caption Grace Gummer with her mother, Meryl Streep. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Streep has been nominated for a historic 21 Academy Awards throughout her career. Gummer recently starred as FBI Agent Dominque DiPierro on the Emmy-winning thriller “Mr. Robot.”

Her sister, Mamie, is also an actress known for “Emily Owens, MD,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Good Fight.”

Margaret Qualley, from “The Leftovers,” followed in the footsteps of her famous mom, Andie MacDowell.

caption Margaret Qualley with Andie MacDowell. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Qualley also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood” as one of the Manson Family members.

Matilda Ramsay has had a taste of fame after following in the footsteps of her dad, Gordon Ramsay.

caption Matilda Ramsay with Gordon Ramsay. source Fox/Getty Images

Gordon made a career out of badmouthing aspiring chefs for their horrid cooking on “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Matilda appeared on “Master Chef Junior” and runs her own cooking show on the BBC, “Matilda and The Ramsay Bunch.”

Maya Hawke, an actress and model, is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

caption Maya Hawke with Ethan Hawke. source Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Audiences may recognize Maya for her breakout role on season 3 of “Stranger Things.” She also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood.” Her mother was a frequent collaborator with Tarantino on his earlier works, “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction.”

O’Shea Jackson, Jr. became famous for playing his own father, Ice Cube.

caption O’Shea Jackson, Jr. with Ice Cube. source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Jackson played Ice Cube in the biography of the hip hop group NWA in “Straight Outta Compton.” Since then, he’s had supporting roles in “Long Shot” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Kevin Bacon directed his daughter Sosie in her feature film debut.

caption Sosie Bacon with Kevin Bacon source David Livingston/Getty Images

Sosie played the 10-year-old version of her mother Kyra Sedwick’s character Emily. Kevin, perhaps best known for the film “Footloose,” directed both mother and daughter in 2005 film “Loverboy.”

Sosie Bacon also had a recurring role in “13 Reasons Why.”

Stephen King frequently collaborates with his sons, Owen King and Joe Hill.

caption Stephen King with his wife and son Owen. source The Washington Post/Getty Images

The master of horror, Stephen co-wrote the 2017 novel “Sleeping Beauties” with his son Owen. Not pictured, Stephen’s eldest son, Joe, is a prolific author in his own right. A TV show based upon his comic series “Locke & Key” comes to Netflix February 7.

Wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin left his love of animals to his children Bindi and Robert Irwin.

caption The Irwin family. source Handout/Getty Images

Now grown up, the two Irwin children star on the Animal Planet show “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.” They keep the Crocodile Hunter’s memory alive through their conservation efforts.

Jaden and Willow Smith are the children of Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

caption The Smith Family. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Following in their parents’ footsteps, Jaden and Willow have created careers in both the music and film industries. Jaden starred in a number of films with his father including “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and Willow launched her music career in 2010 with “Whip My Hair.”

Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

caption Zoe Kravitz with her parents. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bonet starred on “The Cosby Show,” and Lenny is a singer and songwriter. Zoe took after both of her parents, launching an acting and music career. Her step-father also happens to be Jason Momoa.