8 times kids stood up for their natural hair

Though some parts of the world are making strides in stamping out prejudice, young people of color continue to struggle with acceptance of their natural hair.

At school and in job interviews, they have had been told their hair is unacceptable, and in response, they have taken to social media to stand up for their appearance and who they are.

In 2019, Promise Sawyers’ mother shared a video of her daughter responding to bullies who made fun of her Afro. The video has been watched nearly 2 million times.

DeAndre Arnold made headlines when he was barred from his school graduation for refusing to cut his dreadlocks. This year, he was invited to the Oscars by the creators of the short film, “Hair Love.”

In 1964, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibited schools that receive public funding from discriminating on the basis of race or religious belief. However, to this day, students of color still face discrimination for their natural hair.

Schools across the United States and internationally have come under fire after stories of children being suspended or barred from school activities over their hair have spread online.

Take a look at times kids stood up for their natural hair.

After standing up to bullies at her school who made fun of her Afro, Promise Sawyers made a video in which she said, “Don’t let anyone steal your joy.”

Sawyers is a fifth-grader at Head Middle Magnet school in Nashville, Tennessee. In a Facebook video shared by her mother, Sawyers said that “a lot of people had a lot of mean things to say about [her hair].” However after returning home, her mother told her not to forget “who you are and whose you are.”

The next day, Sawyers returned to school with a “bigger and better” Afro.

Her video has more than 1.9 million views and 64,000 shares.

Ashanti Scott stood up to her school after they laid out discriminatory policies on black students’ hair, which misnamed cornrows as “cornrolls.”

In 2016, 15-year-old Scott was a student and cheerleader at Butler Traditional High School in Louisville, Kentucky. The school’s new rules banned dreadlocks, twists, Afros longer than 2 inches, and cornrows, which they referred to as “cornrolls.”

Scott told her mother, Attica Scott, a newly elected Kentucky legislator, about the school’s new rules. Her mother posted a photo of the new rules to Twitter, captioning it, “My daughter had registration today and let’s just say she’s not happy [about] the #JCPS no natural hair policy.”

Ashanti Scott told ABC News, “I noticed that as you kept reading they added more hairstyles that were natural and mostly worn by black people.” She said that she felt the policy was an attack “on me, and who I am and my culture, my upbringing.”

When asked if he thought the policies singled out black students, William Allen, the principal at Butler Traditional High School, told ABC News, “Our policies are for all of our students.” He also said, “It gives us a chance to take a step back and look at culture vs. style and look at specific instances that we have in our dress code policy that might relate to a specific group.”

The school suspended the policy and then changed it to say that “hair must be well-groomed, well-kept and at a reasonable length.”

DeAndre Arnold withdrew from his school after he was told he couldn’t attend graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks, an important part of his Trinidadian culture.

After he did an interview with KPRC, Arnold’s story was shared across the country. Members of the Black Lives Matter organization and the United Urban Alumni Association came to Barbers Hill High School, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to argue that the dress code rule was discriminatory toward black students.

After seeing Arnold’s story, Matthew A. Cherry, the director behind “Hair Love,” invited him to walk the Oscars red carpet.

“There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing of the hair,” the district’s superintendent, Greg Poole, told ABC13. “Our policy limits the length. It’s been that way for 30 years.”

In a Facebook video, Audrey Carter told a fellow student making fun of her, “My name’s not Afro. You will assign me as my real name.”

Audrey Carter, a student at Puyallup’s Stewart Elementary School in Washington, said that when she wore her natural hair down from her typical braids or ponytail for the first time, she was gawked at and made fun of by classmates.

Though she tried to laugh off the teasing, one student went too far and called her “Afro.” King 5 News reported that she said to him, “My name’s not Afro. You will assign me as my real name. My real name is Audrey. That’s the name you’ll call me by.”

Farouk James is an 8-year-old model from London who celebrates his natural hair. His unique look has helped him gain more than 284,000 Instagram followers.

James is helping change the modeling industry with his unique look and huge Afro. His mother, Bonnie, told Insider that modeling agents told her, “If you want to get him a lot of work, you need to cut his hair.” However, the pair refused, and it’s ended up getting him more work as fashion companies seek “a more androgynous look,” his mother said.

After 17-year-old Kerion Washington was rejected from a job at Six Flags because of his dreads, the media attention helped him launch a modeling career.

In an interview with Keke Palmer and Romeo Miller for ABC News, Washington said that the amusement park in Texas emailed his mother and said “they can’t allow dreads.” His mother then shared the story on Facebook, and it received over 17,000 shares. It led to a modeling scout recruiting Washington, helping launch a new career for him.

Six Flags has since changed its policy and now allows hairstyles like Washington’s. Communications manager Sharon Parker told Dallas News, “Male team members may now wear dreadlocks, provided, per our standard guidelines – they are well-groomed and do not extend past the bottom of the collar.”

After facing potential suspension from her school in the Bahamas for her “uncombed and unkempt” hair, Tayjha Deleveaux started the viral hashtag #SupportThePuff.

Deleveaux told Insider that her teacher reprimanded her in front of a class of 16+ students and a school administrator, and that it was “really hurtful.” Her principal, a black woman herself, reported her hair as an infraction. Deleveaux was shocked that “another black woman thinks that a black girl cannot wear her hair in its natural state.”

After being threatened with suspension from her school, Deleveaux started the hashtag #SupportThePuff on social media. She received thousands of responses, including pictures of others rocking their natural hair.

Following the outrage, her school allowed her to return without changing her hair.

In 2016, Ruby Williams was told by teachers that her hair was “too big” and was distracting other pupils. She explained her issues with the school in a video for the BBC.

In 2016, Williams was a 14-year-old student at The Urswick School in London, and she said she was reprimanded by her school for her hair.

In the video, first recorded in 2016, she can be seen smiling and saying “I’m Ruby Williams, and I am happy that my hair is ‘too big.'” However, it wasn’t until February of this year that the video received widespread attention after being published on BBC News.

She told the BBC, “I’d also like to hope that this story gives confidence to those who might be staying quiet about a similar situation.”

The Urswick School responded in a statement to the BBC saying, “We do not accept that the school has discriminated, even unintentionally, against any individual or group.”