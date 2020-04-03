China Mobile Hong Kong to Launch its State-of-the-Art 5G Network Services with Leading Technology Starting Midnight on the First of April

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 April 2020 – China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) has been committed to building the best 5G network, which will be available to the market starting midnight on 1 April 2020. Today, at its flagship store in Central, CMHK became the first mobile network operator in Hong Kong to produce a live 5G launch ceremony and application demonstration using Virtual Reality (VR) technology. As one of the local operators with the largest 5G spectrum in Hong Kong, CMHK is dedicated to using its leading technology and abundant spectrum resources to present a superior and unparalleled 5G network experience to its commercial and individual customers.









(From left to right) Dr Max Ma, Director and Executive Vice President of CMHK; Dr. Li Feng, Chairman of CMHK; Mr. Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of CMHK





Dr. Li Feng, Chairman of China Mobile Hong Kong, said, “Hong Kong is working hard to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Aside from showing our heartfelt gratitude to a group of dedicated frontline medical staff, we hope to work together with other local mobile network operators and the people of Hong Kong in facing the challenges and overcoming the epidemic with the latest technology, as soon as possible. Starting at midnight on 1 April 2020, CMHK’s 5G network will be officially put into service, which will help inject new energy into the various industries and individuals in the city, bringing a future of infinite possibilities.”





Prime Frequency Band and Leading Network Technology: Creating a Superior 5G Network Experience

CMHK currently possesses the largest number of 3.5GHz spectrums, often referred to as the “5G Prime Frequency Band” and up to now, it’s the only 5G network provider in Hong Kong that has acquired 3.3GHz (3380-3400MHz) and 3.5GHz (3400-3460MHz) of continuous bandwidth spectrum (80 MHz in total), which allows for better indoor network optimization and to provide users with a high-quality network experience more flexibly and efficiently. At the same time, the 4.9GHz spectrum will be used together with the existing 4G spectrum resources re-farming to resolve the current restrictions of the 5G network in certain areas within Hong Kong, thereby providing customers with a seamless 5G experience.





Initially, the 5G network will cover the entire Hong Kong city — 90% of the major Central and Western, Wan Chai, and Causeway Bay Districts; nearly 90% of the Kwun Tong District; and close to 80% of the Tsuen Wan District. In addition to CMHK’s 38 retail stores (exclude Tai Po), its 5G network coverage will also include popular spots, landmarks and shopping malls, such as Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Cyberport, Science Park, Harbour City, Olympian City, Landmark, tmtplaza, etc.





Keeping consumers’ need for higher network speed in mind, CMHK has tested the 5G network speed with the latest 5G smartphones. Mr. Sean Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong, said, “Changes in the usage habits of the public and the widespread application of the Internet of Things (IoT) by corporate have increased the demand for uploading data. Therefore, 5G networks must not only have low-latency and high download speed transmission characteristics, but also fast upload speeds. Today, our speed test shows that CMHK’s 5G network has a latency of less than 10ms, a download speed exceeding 1Gbps, and an upload speed of over 130Mbps, which served as solid evidence to demonstrate that CMHK’s 5G network can better meet customer needs.”





Furthermore, CMHK has also introduced 5G roaming services in some locations in Mainland China and South Korea. By the end of 2020, it will also bring the borderless 5G experience to other popular countries and regions within Asia and Europe.





The Ultimate 5G Service Plan: A Series of New and Exclusive Privileges and Value-Added Services

CMHK’s “5G Service Plan” will have various new and exciting features to satisfy the different needs of customers. The plan includes 100GB of ultra-fast 5G local data for HK$438, 200GB of data for HK$538, and 300GB of data for HK$638. Customers who get on board and sign the contract before 30 June 2020 will be able to enjoy a discounted monthly fee of HK$298, HK$398, or HK$498, respectively. Other monthly benefits of the plan will include Greater Bay Area Roaming Data 3 (Mainland China and Macau) and unlimited incoming calls in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau 5 . To make communication even smoother, customers can still enjoy unlimited local data 4 after the full-speed data limit has been reached (Please see the Appendix for more details.).





The CMHK “5G Service Plan” , to be launched on 1 April 2020, will bring customers a series of new and exclusive privileges and value-added services, including:

1. UGAME VIP Membership — Through the 5G network, nearly a hundred popular 5G cloud games (adventure, action, role-playing, racing, and fighting games) can be played with high-resolution graphics and high-quality display. There’s no need to download or install the games, and no capacity limit associated with hardware equipment and devices. At the same time, it also supports the UTV Box and mobile phones, and can be played on both big and small screens at any time. 5G service plan customers can get up to 24 months of VIP membership.

2. UTV HMVOD Movies Combo – Watch high-definition video content from around the world, anytime and anywhere.

3. Privilege Club Membership — Eligible “5G Service Plan” customers can enjoy a host of exclusive offers, privileges, and value-added services, as well as various music and entertainment, lifestyle, and smart device benefits brought by Privilege Club Membership. Among the benefits, enjoy everything that the “ONE Home Smart Home 5G Exclusive Package” has to offer at a discounted price of $798, including smart devices, such as Luna Lamps, video doorbells, universal remote controls, Wi-Fi power strips (total worth of $2,358), etc.





To embark on a 5G experience journey, customers can now register for the “5G Connect Service Plan” at only HK$198 per month (original price of HK$338) before 30 June 2020, and enjoy 30GB of ultra-fast 5G local data. Also, starting today, the first floor of the Central flagship store will be transformed into a 5G cloud gaming e-sports UGAME Experience Zone, where the public will get the chance to try this new and exciting form of 5G entertainment first-hand.





In terms of the enterprise solutions, CMHK took the lead in accomplishing the 5G standalone network trial as early as the end of November last year, which allows for the provision of “network slicing” services. Different slices can provide customized private network services and a diverse mix of 5G applications for corporate customers, making it easier to facilitate different projects within the financial, real estate, and property management sectors, coming up in the near future. CMHK also founded “The Greater Bay Area 5G Industry Alliance” in August last year to promote the sharing of business opportunities, mutual cooperation and exchange, and collaboration among various industries, as well as the joint research and development of products and services based on 5G communication technology, innovation, and industry standards. This will also help in uniting academic and political stakeholders to build a win-win 5G ecosystem. This year, CMHK will launch a “5G Industry Application” white paper to provide various 5G smart enterprise solutions. The six major directions include smart travel, smart lifestyle, smart economy, smart environment, smart government, and smart citizens, with a commitment to transforming Hong Kong into a world-class smart city.





Appendix:

“5G Service Plan” Details:

5G Service Plan 5G Connect 5G Ultra 100 5G Ultra 200 5G Ultra 300 Basic Monthly Fee $338 $438 $538 $638 Special Monthly Fee（24-month contract)1 $198 $298 $398 $498 5G Local Data Usage2 30GB 100GB 200GB 300GB Unlimited Local Data (limited speed) with a maximum local data access speed3 1Mbps 5Mbps Bay Area (Mainland China & Macau) Roaming Data4 3GB 6GB 10GB 20GB Voice (Enjoy VoLTE & VoWi-Fi HD Voice Calling Service) Local Airtime Unlimited Bay Area Airtime Incoming Free incoming calls between Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau5 Making outgoing calls 6 — 100 Minutes 200 Minutes 500 Minutes Mainland China/Macau call to Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau Free 5G network service UGAME VIP Membership 7 3 months 6 months 12 months 24 months With FREE Home Entertainment Gift Pack (Including Game Controller x 1 and UTV Box x1) FREE access to UGAME (trial version) on or before 30 June 2020 UTV hmvod Movie Package 8 Standard Movie Package 6 months Standard Movie Package 12 months Premium Movie Package 24 months (With 5 “hmvod TVOD Tickets” per month) VIP Movie Package 24 months (With Unlimited” hmvod TVOD Tickets) Extra Offers Privileges — – Be a member of Privilege Club

Enjoy exclusive benefits – Get “ONE Home 5G Privilege Package” at special price $7989

Includes ONE Home Smart Luna Lamp, Smart Doorbell, Universal Remote Control and Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip (Value: $2,358)





CMHK also catering for the needs of “Supreme” Service Plan and Bay Area Service Plan customers, simply select the newly launched “5G Plus Local Data Package” to subscribe 5G local data on your existing service plan in order to experience CMHK’s premium 5G services:

5G Plus Local Data Package Monthly Fee $88 $128 5G Local Data10 50GB 100GB Local Data Usage of the Service Plan will be upgraded to 5G Data



SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 Series Handset Subscription Price Offer Details 1

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 5G

(128GB)

SRP $ 6,998 SAMSUNG Galaxy S20+ 5G

(128GB)

SRP $ 7,998 SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

(256GB)

SRP $ 9,998 SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

(512GB)

SRP $ 10,998 5G Connect $ 5,198 $ 6,198 $ 8,098 $ 9,098 5G Ultra 100 $ 4,998 $ 5,998 $ 7,898 $ 8,898 5G Ultra 200 $ 4,698 $ 5,698 $ 7,598 $ 8,598 5G Ultra 300 $ 3,898 $ 4,898 $ 6,798 $ 7,798





Terms and Conditions :

1. Contract special monthly fee only applicable to customers signing up for the 5G Service Plan on a 24-month contract. This offer is valid until further notice. Customers are required to pay an additional $18 admin fee per month. MNP customers or customers who subscribe via the Online Shop can enjoy a $18 Admin Fee Waiver within the contract period.

2. When the monthly Local Data Usage has been used up, customers can purchase 5G Extra Local Data at $30/5GB to continue using the local data service without any speed limit. The extra data purchased can only be consumed in the current billing month.

3. The usage of Bay Area Roaming Data Package is available in Mainland China and Macau.

4. When the monthly data usage reaches the entitlement limit, data service can continue with a maximum local data access speed and the network will not support tethering and peer-to-peer (P2P) upload and download, including Bit-Torrent.

5. Customers can receive unlimited incoming calls in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau via Hong Kong/Mainland China/Macau Number without deducting voice minutes in the service plan and bound by Service Usage Policy.

6. Applicable to i) making outgoing calls in Hong Kong to any number in Mainland China and Macau; ii) making outgoing calls in Mainland China to any number in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau; iii) making outgoing calls in Macau to any number in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

7. Only applicable to customers who subscribe to a designated 5G Service Plan for 24 months. Each customer can enjoy this offer once only. The Home Entertainment Gift Pack is available while stock lasts, and customers will receive a notification SMS from CMHK after 1 July 2020 for selected shop pick-up. UGAME VIP membership is effective from 1 Jul 2020 onwards. The use of designated handset model(s) or device(s) is required and only available for use in Hong Kong region. Terms & Conditions apply. For details, please visit the CMHK website.

8. Only applicable to customers who subscribe to a designated 5G Service Plan for 24 months. Each customers can enjoy this offer once only. The use of UTV and hmvod via designated handset model(s) or device(s) and only available for use in Hong Kong region is required. Terms & Conditions apply. For details, please visit the CMHK website.

9. This offer is only applicable to customers who subscribe to a designated 5G Service Plan for 24 months. Each customer is entitled to this Offer once only. Terms & Conditions apply.

10. 5G Plus Local Data Package is only applicable to customers who subscribe to the “Supreme” Service Plan, Bay Area Service Plan 6GB/10GB/20GB, and 4.5G Full Speed Share Service Plan 50GB on a 24-month contract. A minimum contract period is required, which is same as the remaining month of the Applicable Service Plan. When customers use the 5G Plus Local Data Package, the data entitlement of the Applicable Service Plan will be provided under the CMHK 5G network. Terms & Conditions apply. Regarding the details of the 5G Service Plan, please visit the website https://bit.ly/2QEEpyb.

11. 5G local data service is provided under the CMHK 5G network. In certain Hong Kong areas, where the 5G networks are not available, CMHK will provide the service under the 4G/3G/2G network. Only designated 5G handset model(s) or device(s) are applicable for the 5G network service. Actual network service will be subject to and affected by the service locations, network circumstance, network coverage, hardware, software, and other factors.

12. Customers can use the 5G network in designated regions outside of Hong Kong (if applicable). The 5G network is available to designated roaming service operators only. Designated countries/regions are subject to change from time to time, please visit the CMHK website for details. Roaming data service experience may be affected, due to Internet traffic conditions, local conditions, hardware, software, and/or other conditions that may arise.

13. CMHK reserves the right to modify or terminate the above offers or content, and amend these Terms and Conditions at any time, without prior notice.

14. In case of any dispute, CMHK reserves the right of final decision.





About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited:

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 56th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD, and international roaming through 4G LTE, 3GHSPA, GPRS, EDGE, and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of its 5G network, combined with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, and promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in the Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2017, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.