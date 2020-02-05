A Chinese car company said it will make a virus-proof car, and people are comparing it to Tesla’s ‘biological warfare’ mode

caption A composite image showing a Geely car in Frankfurt in 2005 and Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a Tesla Model X in California in 2015. source Ralph Orlowski/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Business Insider

Chinese car maker Geely has pledged to try build a car that can help protect its inhabitants from viruses.

The Geely Group announced on Tuesday that it will spend $53 million to develop cars that purify the air and filter out viruses, just as China is battling a deadly coronavirus.

The announcement prompted comparisons with Tesla’s “Bioweapon Defense Mode,” which the company says removes “at least 99.97% of fine particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, as well as bacteria, viruses, pollen and mold spores.”

But viruses can often be smaller than gaps in filters, meaning such a feature is unlikely to totally protect people from outbreaks.

“To further the fight against Coronavirus, Geely Auto has earmarked 370 million RMB of funding to further the development of “healthy, intelligent vehicles,” the company said.

It said the “healthier cars” would be different from “specialized medical vehicles in that Geely’s products are made for ordinary consumers.”

The car maker will look at air treatment systems as well as things like antibacterial materials throughout the car in its sites around the world.

caption A patient with the coronavirus is treated. source Getty

“Geely Auto’s global R&D and design networks based in Europe, USA and China will jointly move to develop and research new environmentally sustainable materials with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties which can be used within air-conditioner systems and on frequently touched surfaces such as buttons and handles.”

An Conghui, the President and CEO of Geely Auto Group, said: “Epidemic prevention is a job that requires the long-term effort of wider society. As the most common mode of transportation, consumers spend a considerable amount time in their cars, akin to a ‘second home.'”

The announcement comes as China is embattled by the breakout of a new, deadly coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people in the country and killed almost 500 people, as well as spreading cases to at least 26 other countries.

caption Medics help a patient walk into a hospital in Wuhan, China, on January 26, 2020. source Getty Images

Millions of people are in quarantined cities, which have had their public transport links cut off.

And it has prompted comparisons with Tesla’s “Bioweapon Defense Mode,” which the American car maker has on its Model X and Model S.

caption Tesla CEO Elon Muck talking about the Bioweapon Defense Mode in 2015. source YouTube/PremiumMoto TV

Twitter users, including Wall Street Journal journalist Jacky Wong, pointed out that Tesla already has a similar feature.

The company installed a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which Tesla claims is “100 times more effective than premium automotive filters” as it removes “at least 99.97% of fine particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, as well as bacteria, viruses, pollen and mold spores.”

Tesla says the which can remove particles as small as 0.3 micrometers out of the air.

“The end result is a filtration system hundreds of times more efficient than standard automotive filters, capable of providing the driver and her passengers with the best possible cabin air quality no matter what is happening in the environment around them,” Tesla claims.

The company tested out the filters in 2016 by putting the Model X in a large plastic bubble “contaminated with extreme levels of pollution” and activating its Bioweapon Defense Mode.

Tesla claimed that the test showed that the air within the car cleaned to the extent that pollutants could no longer be seen with its instruments within just a few minutes, and that the car then started to clean the air outside of it.

But Gizmodo highlighted how viruses can have particles smaller than 0.3 micrometers.

caption A Tesla Model S. source Tesla

Michael J. Buchmeier, deputy director of the Pacific Southwest Regional Center for Biodefense and Emerging Diseases at the University of California, Irvine, told the outlet: “Now, if you’re worried about bacterial agents like anthrax or plague, a good filtering system would probably protect you.”

But, he said, ‘0.3 micrometer won’t hold back viruses. It will hold back most bacteria, but it won’t hold back viruses. So, if you believe that all bio-terrorist agents are bacteria, then you’ll get an increment of protection.”