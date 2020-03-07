Chinese hotel being used to quarantine coronavirus patients collapses, trapping 70 people under rubble

caption Chines state media shared a video of a hotel collapse in Quanzhou where 70 people were trapped. The building was being utilized as a coronavirus quarantine center. source New China TV/YouTube

The Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou, China, collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday local time.

The building was being used to quarantine people who had either tested positive for COVID-19 or had come in contact with those had already been infected.

An estimated 70 people were trapped when the hotel caved in, but Reuters said at least 34 have since been rescued.

A hotel in China that is being utilized to quarantine coronavirus patients collapsed on Saturday, leaving around 70 people trapped beneath the rubble.

The Xinjia Hotel is located in Quanzhou, in the southeastern Fujian Province, Reuters reported based on information from the city’s government officials.

It remains unclear what caused the collapse and how many people – who either tested positive for COVID-19 or had come in contact with someone with coronavirus – were quarantined at the 80-room hotel, which opened in 2018, the People’s Daily, China reported.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time. Since then, 34 people have been safely rescued, Quanzhou authorities told Reuters.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that emergency personnel had been sent to the site. Videos from the scene showed people dressed in orange clambering over the fallen structure.

As of Friday, the Fujian provincial government reported 296 cases of coronavirus, Reuters said, adding that 10,819 people had been placed under observation.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak sparked, over 80,000 people have fallen sick and more than 3,000 are dead.

As of Friday, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 101,000 people worldwide – more than 80,000 of them are in China – and killed around 3,300, according to experts from Johns Hopkins University.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.