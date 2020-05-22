Cadbury confirmed once and for all that chocolate shouldn’t be kept in the fridge

caption She looks guilty because she knows it’s wrong. source Getty/Ross Helen

Cadbury has entered the debate about whether chocolate should be kept in the fridge.

The chocolate manufacturer said on Twitter that no, you should not refrigerate your favorite treat.

“Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C [70°F] to ensure the quality isn’t compromised,” Cadbury Australia tweeted.

Ice in wine, cream in a carbonara, jam before cream atop a British scone … there are certain food opinions that never fail to result in furious debate.

And perhaps the most strongly contested argument is around whether chocolate should be kept in the fridge.

Some people argue keeping your chocolate chilled makes it more enjoyable; others insist you get more flavor and a better texture by keeping it at room temperature.

And now one of the biggest chocolate companies in the world has stepped in to clear the matter up once and for all.

According to Cadbury, chocolate should not be kept in the fridge.

Cadbury Australia announced the correct chocolate storage etiquette on Twitter.

The debate began after a man named Bruno Bouchet tweeted that alongside Champagne, eggs, and avocados, chocolate should be kept in the pantry, not the fridge.

(He also suggested peanut butter and olive oil should be refrigerated, but that’s a matter for another day.)

Naturally, this was met with some pushback.

So Bouchet decided to ask Cadbury.

“What’s the definitive ruling on chocolate storage? Fridge or room temp?” he asked.

To which Cadbury replied:

“Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn’t compromised.”

Twenty-one degrees Celsius is about 70 Fahrenheit. What you should do if your room temperature is above that is unclear.