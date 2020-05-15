Chris Evans says he can’t wear cable knit sweaters after ‘Knives Out:’ ‘I don’t know if it works anymore’

  • Chris Evans told Jimmy Fallon that he doesn’t think he can wear cable knit sweaters any more thanks to “Knives Out.”
  • Fallon asked Evans, who played Hugh Ransom Drysdale in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit, if he was going to wear the famous cable-knit sweater he wore in the film on his new Instagram account.
  • Evans said: “It’s a shame, I love cable knits. But now I feel like when I wear them people are like, ‘urgh.’ I don’t know if it works anymore.”
  • Fallon said: “It’s kind of a great sweater to own though. It’s classic.”
  • Evans, who was promoting his new Apple TV show “Defending Jacob,” agreed: “I love that sweater. I love cable knits, it’s my favourite thing about winter! Cable knits!”
  • Watch the full video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

