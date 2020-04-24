Chris Hemsworth says he was so starstruck when he met Brad Pitt that he went for a hug instead of a handshake

Chris Hemsworth recalled meeting Brad Pitt at the LA premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in July 2019 and being starstruck.

“He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it,” Hemsworth told People.

The Marvel star said that Pitt “was as wonderful and pleasant as I’d hoped and imagined.”

caption Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony Pictures

Hemsworth and Pitt both attended the LA premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s “OUATIH” in July 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The Marvel star was joined by wife Elsa Pataky, while Pitt was accompanied by his “OUATIH” costars.

Pitt’s role in the film as Cliff Booth earned him plenty of accolades during awards show season.

At the Golden Globes in January, the actor won the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture. He also won a SAG Award and a BAFTA award shortly after. In February, he won his first Oscar for acting, having previously won an Academy Award as a producer for the 2013 film “12 Years a Slave.”