Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are pregnant!
People first reported the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and author are expecting their first child after 10 months of marriage.
Pratt and Schwarzeneggar were married June 8, 2019 during an “intimate” California ceremony surrounded by friends and family. The two have been together since 2018.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
This will be Schwarzenegger’s first child. Pratt shares 7-year-old son Jack with Anna Faris from a previous marriage.
Pratt previously told Entertainment Tonight he has wanted a big family.
“Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” Pratt said in January 2019. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”
Schwarzeneggar recently published her fourth book, “The Gift of Forgiveness,” in March. The New York Times’ bestseller shares stories and interviews on being able to let go of resentment.
Pratt recently reunited with the entire original cast of “Parks and Recreation.” The NBC series, which concluded in 2015, is returning to TV Thursday, April 30 for a special 30-minute episode to help raise money for Feeding America.
Insider has reached out to Pratt’s publicist for comment.