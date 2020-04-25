caption Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are pregnant with their first child. Here they are in 2019 at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together.

The couple were wed June 8, 2019 in a small ceremony in California.

This is Pratt’s second child. He shares a son with Anna Faris from a previous marriage.

This is Schwarzenegger’s first child.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are pregnant!

People first reported the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and author are expecting their first child after 10 months of marriage.

Pratt and Schwarzeneggar were married June 8, 2019 during an “intimate” California ceremony surrounded by friends and family. The two have been together since 2018.

This will be Schwarzenegger’s first child. Pratt shares 7-year-old son Jack with Anna Faris from a previous marriage.

Pratt previously told Entertainment Tonight he has wanted a big family.

“Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” Pratt said in January 2019. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Schwarzeneggar recently published her fourth book, “The Gift of Forgiveness,” in March. The New York Times’ bestseller shares stories and interviews on being able to let go of resentment.

Pratt recently reunited with the entire original cast of “Parks and Recreation.” The NBC series, which concluded in 2015, is returning to TV Thursday, April 30 for a special 30-minute episode to help raise money for Feeding America.

Insider has reached out to Pratt’s publicist for comment.