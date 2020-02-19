Chris Pratt lay down on a public sidewalk to take a selfie with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star: ‘I’m probably gonna get scurvy’

caption Chris Pratt starred in “Parks and Recreation” before landing a role in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images and Instagram/Chris Pratt

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt took a selfie with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star while on the way to a movie premiere on Tuesday.

“Should we go look at my star?” Pratt asked his team while they were driving to the premiere of his new movie “Onward.”

“I have not been there since they placed the star. That’s how long it’s been since I’ve been to Hollywood,” the actor said, explaining that he’d since moved out of the area.

After arriving at his star, Pratt lay down on the ground to snap a selfie.

“This is so gross. I’m probably gonna get scurvy, but I don’t care,” he joked.

“Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt stopped to take a selfie with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star while en route to a movie premiere on Tuesday.

While driving to the premiere of his new Pixar film “Onward,” Pratt was in the vicinity of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and asked his team if they should go and look at his star.

“I have not been there since they placed the star,” he explained on his Instagram story. “That’s how long it’s been since I’ve been to Hollywood.”

Pratt’s team decided to make the stop, and after arriving at the Walk of Fame, the actor switched to an Instagram live video to document his experience with his star.

caption Chris Pratt during his Instagram live video on the Walk of Fame (along with some fan comments). source Chris Pratt/Instagram

“Just a walk down memory lane. I’m about to cry,” he joked as he walked towards his star, explaining that he didn’t live in the area anymore.

Once he found his star, Pratt lay down on the city sidewalk for a selfie.

“This is so gross. I’m probably gonna get scurvy, but I don’t care,” he said to his followers. As he was filming himself in front of his star, a fan yelled from across the street for Pratt to “get off the floor.”

“Nah, I live here now,” Pratt responded.

The actor seemed happy that he was able to stop by and say hello to his star.

“I’m surprised no one’s vandalized it,” he joked as he headed back to his car.

Pratt’s movie “Onward” premieres March 6.