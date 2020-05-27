Chrissy Teigen posted a video of herself being tested for COVID-19 and said ‘it tickles’

- source
- Twitter/Chrissy Teigen
- Chrissy Teigen posted a video on Twitter of herself being tested for COVID-19.
- The model and cookbook author explained on Instagram that she was being tested ahead of surgery to remove her breast implants.
- Teigen tweeted that she “honestly loved it” and giggled throughout the nasal test, saying that “it tickles.”
- The video has been viewed 2 million times, with actor Mindy Kaling replying: “I’ve watched this so many times. I love watching it. What’s wrong with me.”
Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020