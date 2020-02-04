Chrissy Teigen reorganized her pantry and she even has a lazy Susan for hot sauces and a cereal box with her face on it

caption Chrissy Teigen is the author of “Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook.” source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen showed off her recently reorganized pantry in her Instagram post on Monday.

She wrote, “Look how purdy my pantry is!!!! neat freaks, swipe for an organizational orgasm.”

The 34-year-old’s followers were particularly impressed by her lazy Susan of Tabasco sauces and labeled containers, and even Marie Kondo commented, “So tidy!”

Chrissy Teigen warned her followers that they may have an “organizational orgasm” when they see her pantry.

The 34-year-old shared a series of seven photos to Instagram on Monday night showing off her reorganized pantry. She wrote, “Look how purdy my pantry is!!!! neat freaks, swipe for an organizational orgasm.”

She also thanked RíOrganize, a professional organizing company based in Orange County, California, for assisting her.

The pantry features a lazy Susan of Tobasco sauces, transparent labeled storage containers, and a cereal box labeled “Chrissy’s Bunches of Oats” with the cookbook author’s face on the front.

caption Chrissy Teigen’s pantry features a lazy Susan of Tabasco sauces. source Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

caption Chrissy Teigen has a photo of herself on a cereal box. source Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Many of her followers approved of the pantry. “It’s like a perfectly stocked store! I love it!!!” one person wrote. Another said, “This is doing it for meeeeeee!!!!!”

Karlie Kloss saw the reorganization as an opportunity for a competition. The “Project Runway” judge commented, “Okay this is incredible bake off soon?”

Teigen also received praise from one of the most well-known organizers, Marie Kondo. The star and writer of Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” said, “So tidy!” along with a heart eyes emoji. The account for her lifestyle brand, KonMarie, also left the comment, “PANTRY GOALS.”

caption Marie Kondo, Karlie Kloss and “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski commented on Chrissy Teigen’s post. source Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Shortly after sharing the photos to Instagram, Teigen showed that her family was putting the pantry to good use. She tweeted that her daughter, Luna, helped with frying ribs.

look who fried her own ribs tonight! pic.twitter.com/SqEUZPSQmg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2020

The former Sports Illustrated model has become known for her kitchen concoctions. She cowrote her first cookbook, “Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat,” in 2016, and released “Cravings: Hungry for More,” in 2018.

Teigen also has a cookware line called “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen,” which is sold at Target.

caption Chrissy Teigen cowrote “Cravings: Hungry for More.” source Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

She frequently shares her kitchen recipes and creations with her millions of Instagram and Twitter followers and often features her husband John Legend and her kids, Luna and Miles.

And while she has a spotless pantry and bestselling cookbooks, Teigen isn’t afraid to admit that she’s still prone to everyday mishaps and her food is subject to a “tough crowd.”

testing some Super Bowl recipes pic.twitter.com/2xP5g7uz3c — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 10, 2020