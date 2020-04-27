Chrissy Teigen slammed body shamers who criticized her after she posted a video in a swimsuit

Libby Torres
Chrissy Teigen clapped back at haters who criticized her for her body on Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen clapped back at haters who criticized her for her body on Sunday.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen slammed body shamers who criticized her “square” body after she posted a video in a revealing swimsuit on Sunday.

In the video, which featured her standing in front of a mirror wearing a plunging black one-piece, Teigen jokingly told followers, “I never post thirst traps… so here I am, trapping you in thirst. With thirst.”

Some followers responded positively to Teigen’s confident video, but others mocked her for the shape of her body – one user said the model was “shaped like Spongebob,” while others said Teigen had “no hips” and her husband John Legend “gotta be cheating.”

Other followers of Teigen quickly slammed the body-shamers for trolling Teigen, and expressed their support for the model. The “Cravings” author responded to some of them, calling the comments “super mean” and saying her “rectangle” body has gotten her far in life.

Teigen continued to expand on her thoughts after a fan shared an impassioned tweet in the model’s defense. According to Teigen, most people are used to a certain body shape, but she’s perfectly happy with hers.

The model also noted how people would respond if she got plastic surgery to give her “hips and an a–.”

Fans of the “Cravings” author, including “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, praised Teigen’s video (and resilience) in the replies.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has opened up about the way negativity affects her, and how she’s trying to stay positive.

Earlier this month, the model appeared on “The Ellen Show” (via video chat) with Legend and expressed her hope that the current coronavirus pandemic would cause people to be more kind once it was all over (around the 6:24 mark).

“If we can emerge through all of this just having this newfound love and respect for our fellow human, that would be such a beautiful, wonderful thing,” Teigen told Ellen Degeneres.