Chrissy Teigen says she once spent thousands of dollars on a bag so she could use the bathroom at Barney’s

Chrissy Teigen admitted on Twitter that she once paid thousands of dollars for a designer bag at the department store Barney’s so that she could use the bathroom there.

The hilarious admission came on Thursday after Teigen, author of the cookbook “Cravings,” shared that the inspiration behind her recipe for potatoes with parmesan cream sauce came from an experience she had at the now-defunct department store, which shuttered earlier this year.

“This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where i ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me,” Teigen said in a retweet of her popular recipe.

This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where i ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me ???????????????????????? https://t.co/4xSdvVvadK — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

While some Twitter users praised Teigen’s recipe in the replies to her tweet, one fan shared an interaction she had with the model at Barney’s.

“One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom,” fan Claire Ashbey revealed in her reply to Teigen. “I knew I loved you before but that solidified it.”

One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom. I knew I loved you before but that solidified it — Claire Ashbey (@loveclairee) May 20, 2020

As fans of the “Cravings” author shared their delight at Ashbey’s story, the fan also said in subsequent tweets that Teigen and her mother, Pepper, talked to Ashbey and her mother “for 10+ minutes,” and that Teigen was “genuinely so so kind.”

Teigen herself even retweeted Ashbey’s story, and added, “wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often.”

wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often https://t.co/ciZePatK9o — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

Reacts to Teigen’s admission were mixed. Some fans laughed about it, and shared similar experiences of also buying things – usually less expensive items – in order to gain access to a store’s bathroom.

I bought a Celine CD at Sam Goody for the same reason. — Russ (@26point2FoCo) May 20, 2020

My equivalent: buying a McFlurry — Guy Fieri’s frosted tips (@Nvme333_NV) May 20, 2020

Same but for me it's always chicken nuggets at McDonald's — Alan Ng (@mruvula) May 20, 2020

I’ve bought food at places just to use their loo. This checks out. — Kristi Hines (@kristileilani) May 20, 2020

Others took issue with what they felt was a blatant and tone-deaf display of wealth on Teigen’s part. One user even tweeted a screenshot from the movie “Parasite” to drive the point home.

a cursory google search tells me that is approximately equivalent to 3 or 4 months rent — Andy Mizener ???? (@a_space_person) May 20, 2020

This is actually not endearing Like AT ALL — Daniel M. Chick ????️‍???? (@TheDukeWindsor) May 20, 2020

This is one of those Rich People Tweets Chrissy — lil spooky ???? (@Mari_Isabel95) May 20, 2020

This is one of those tacky non self aware millionaire tweets, fyi — Men Respecter (@KatieRu_) May 20, 2020

In general, though, most people just seemed amused by Teigen’s story and encouraged others to see the levity in the situation.

Why are people surprised that Chrissy is rich? Sure, I've only been able to afford a Snickers to save my bladder from sudden doom but I know my bank account ???? — kelsi (@kelsi_noo) May 20, 2020

When can we just admit that there are areas where ALL OF US are tone deaf and let Chrissy live her life. I can’t relate to the money spent but I sure as hell can relate to the experience. Let her be! She was making a joke and it was funny. — sarah taylor (@sarahYAYlor) May 20, 2020

This isn’t the only comment from Teigen that’s caused a stir on social media recently. After the popular food writer Alison Roman seemingly criticized Teigen and cleaning expert Marie Kondo in an interview, Teigen weighed in, subsequently locking her Twitter account after the backlash against Roman quickly included her as well.