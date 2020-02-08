We kicked off NYFW by talking to Christian Siriano about his new collection inspired by DC film ‘Birds of Prey.’ Here’s what we saw backstage and on the runway.

caption Model Coco Rocha poses in one of Christian Siriano’s sculptural designs. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

New York Fashion Week 2020 is in full swing and we gained access backstage to Christian Siriano’s runway show.

This new collection is inspired by the film “Birds of Prey” and features punk-rock glam and whimsical designs.

Siriano’s show focuses on diversity within the collection and models of various shapes, sizes, and ethnicities.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After winning the fourth season of Project Runway, Christian Siriano has taken the fashion world by storm. From Rihanna to Demi Lovato to Lizzo and Billy Porter, he has dressed every age, shape, and gender. His designs are not only worn on the red carpet but are also accessible to the public.

His inclusivity is why he is one of the most high in-demand designers. Even on the runway, he makes sure to feature diverse models of various racial backgrounds and sizes, even flying in plus-size models to Paris for his show.

For the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, Siriano was inspired by the new DC film “Birds of Prey” and the world of surrealism. Coated in pink, the runway featured white hand sculptures and cut-outs of faces. Models wore pink and blue ponytails and a small black heart on their cheeks.

We went backstage and talked with the designer on the importance of inclusivity and the inspiration behind his new collection.

Runways are notoriously fashionably late. The venue at Spring Studios was packed with guests and celebrity attendees.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

People mingled and took photos on the runway before the show began.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

E! News reporter Zanna Roberts Rassi was there to cover the show.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There was even someone responsible for keeping the runway spotless in the middle of the chaos.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Meanwhile, backstage was a frenzy of make-up, press, and models rushing to rehearsal.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

It takes a village to get picture-perfect. The look tonight was smokey eyes and pink lips.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Photographers were taking beauty shots to show the hot make-up trends for the season.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Beauty shots are uploaded immediately by the photographers for the magazines to blast across social media and articles as the show goes on.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Pink and blue ponytails, inspired by “Birds of Prey’s” Harley Quinn, were a key element to the runway look.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The make-up was inspired by Harley Quinn as well, including her signature heart-shaped beauty mark.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Models were waiting to get into their fittings right before the show began.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The collection had a lot of shiny materials. “Everything looks liquid or wet or iridescent — all the fabrics with light really come to life,” Siriano told Insider.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The real celebrities were hard to spot because of the swarm of fans and security surrounding them –– until they sat down, seconds before the show.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Siriano this season was all about punk-rock vibes with a touch of glam.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Chokers and chains were the perfect accessories for this theme.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Typically, men don’t walk the February NYFW shows but Siriano included men in this collection, which was a delightful surprise.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

He even included multiple plus-size models of various body shapes, which is rare on the catwalk.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

“I was showing my first show in Paris and there’s no curvy models at all in Paris and that doesn’t make sense to me,” said Siriano. “So now I do it to show people because it’s not fair.”

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Many of the silhouettes were recognizable –– it was the textures and colors that really made the pieces stand out.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Siriano played-up the dreamy, fantasy world theme with big silhouettes and whimsical patterns.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

As the show progressed, the designs got more surreal and less ready-to-wear.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Coco Rocha, a model known for her posing prowess, was the star of the show. Her friends and family cheered her on as she went down the runway in an all-black look.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Siriano focused on a wide range of looks. “We have everything from a slip-dress to a suit to this amazing sculptural moment.”

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Coco Rocha closed the show with her signature pose.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

When we asked what his plans after the show is over are, Siriano said, “Just to rest. I’m really excited we’re just keeping it going because we read things everyday about what’s happening in this business so that’s it!” Considering the tumultuous nature of the fashion industry, releasing a new collection is all that a successful designer could hope for.