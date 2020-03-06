Christina Aguilera released a new song for the live-action ‘Mulan’ over 20 years after the iconic ‘Reflection’

- source
- Christina Aguilera just released a new single called “Loyal Brave True,” which will be featured in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Mulan” film.
- The lyric video, released alongside the song on Friday, shows Mulan (Liu Yifei) with a sword that has the Chinese characters for the words “loyal, brave, and true” inscribed on it.
- “The film ‘Mulan’ and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal,” the singer-songwriter said in a press release. “My new song represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”
- A new version of Aguilera’s “Reflection,” which was featured in the original 1998 animated movie, will also be included in the 2020 remake.
- “Mulan” is in theaters on March 27.
