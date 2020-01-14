I’m an Australian who just had my first cold Christmas, and although it was magical, I’d take a BBQ on the beach any day

caption Christmas Day in London looks very different from the way it does in Australia. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

If you’ve ever experienced an Australian Christmas, you’ll know things are done a little differently down under.

Because our seasons are the opposite of those north of the equator, our traditions include seafood, light clothing, pools, backyard cricket, and the beach.

When my UK visa was accepted near the middle of last year, I was excited to finally test out a “traditional” cold Christmas in London.

While London’s sights, lights, and Christmas pop-ups were certainly awe-inspiring, the weather was a bit of a damper to the overall jolly mood, and it didn’t completely live up to my expectations.

While Australia may not compare when it comes to decorative aspects, our laid-back vibes, sunny skies, and multiple food combinations (we get to enjoy both a roast and seafood) take the cake.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For many Australians, a white, cold Christmas is something we see only in movies.

caption The annual Adelaide Christmas Pageant. source amophoto_au via Shutterstock

We sing the standard Christmas songs like “White Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Winter Wonderland” with gusto and even decorate our store windows and homes with fake snow and wintery-inspired decorations.

But our reality is often the “polar” opposite. Pun intended.

In the Southern Hemisphere, our seasons are opposite those north of the equator.

caption Australians enjoying Christmas Day at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. source Visun Khankasem via Shutterstock

Christmas for us means sunny skies, breezy clothing, fresh seafood, backyard cricket, and swimming as we swelter through scorching temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

And while this is the norm for us Aussies, we often wonder (with the fan loudly blowing in the background) whether Christmas truly is as magical as classics like “Love Actually” and “The Holiday” make it out to be.

I was excited to finally live out all the traditional Christmas activities I’d only ever seen in the movies.

caption Visiting a Christmas market was high up on our bucket list. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

When my UK visa was accepted near the middle of last year, my mind went straight to glistening Christmas lights, markets, tacky jumpers, and cozy fires.

This was also the case for two of my close Aussie friends, who used my move from Melbourne to London as an excuse to test out a European-style Christmas.

After their flights were booked, we speculated over whether London would really live up to our expectations.

Now, after having my first cold Christmas, I can safely say the movies have it all wrong.

London sleighs when it comes to Christmas lights …

caption There’s something so special about walking down Kings Road in Chelsea during Christmas. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

The leadup to Christmas in London is admittedly pretty awe-inspiring.

In a city that generally gets dark by 3:30 p.m. during winter, around Christmas, London somehow manages to appear brighter after the sun goes down.

… and sights.

caption Regent Street comes alive during Christmas. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

By mid-November, the dreary grey buildings and streets begin to glow as concrete becomes covered with shiny lights and pristine ornaments.

Regent Street – a tourist hotspot in its own right – somehow becomes even more Instagrammable. People flock to the popular strip in the evenings not just for a little retail therapy, but also to take pictures under the twinkling angel-festooned lights.

London store fronts are also meticulously worked on.

caption Cartier takes the cake for me — but an honorable mention goes to Tiffany & Co’s advent calendar. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

With its array of high-end boutiques, Old Bond Street also somehow manages to strike the perfect balance between wholesome and fashion-forward Christmas decorations. Cartier does this particularly well as it completely wraps its facade like a shiny red present.

No Christmas expense or detail is spared.

caption Harrods also illuminates Knightsbridge with its twinkling exterior. source BBA Photography/Shutterstock

Shopping competitors Selfridges on Oxford Street and Harrods in Knightsbridge equally put on quite the festive display (for Selfridges this begins 149 days before the big day) with their iconic Christmas windows, lights, and wares.

Even commercial businesses have their own festive-inspired pop-ups.

caption A pop-up Alpine-inspired Christmas Lodge at Coq D’Argent. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

It seems like every restaurant, bar, cafe, and even some cinemas are in an unspoken Christmas competition with one another as they all transform into their own respective winter wonderlands.

I saw igloo restaurants, Alpine-inspired chalets, and even life-size gingerbread houses pop up within commercial buildings.

Londoners can also purchase their own Christmas trees close to home.

caption You don’t get these kind of pop-up Christmas tree markets in Australian suburbs. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

There’s also no shortage of Christmas trees. Boroughs across London offer a number of places for residents to pick up their own trees rather than having to travel out to the country.

Trees come in all different shapes and sizes.

caption Liberty London’s Christmas tree is undoubtedly the most unique I’ve come across. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

Spectators can also relish in the magnificent displays of over-sized Christmas trees not only in popular public spaces, but also in their local area. I particularly liked Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square’s trees.

Liberty London even hung a huge pink bonsai-inspired tree in the middle of its tudor-style department store.

We also decorate our major city centres down under, but in a more subtle way.

caption Federation Square’s display in Melbourne is overpowered by the blinding Australian sun. source Javier Catano Gonzalez via Shutterstock

Federation Square in Melbourne and Martin Place in Sydney do put up some pretty epic trees – but we seem to very lightly sprinkle our decorations across cities rather than spread a full on slab of green and red icing like London does.

Lights and Christmas decorations don’t fare too well against the harsh Australian sun. We can really only enjoy such luminosity when it’s well past 8 p.m.

While London may win for decorations, Australia ticks every other box — particularly the weather.

caption Christmas reality in London. source joingate via Shutterstock

I had grown up fantasizing about Christmas up north being glistening and snow-laden.

It’s really not. Perhaps in Canada and various northern US states, but that’s rarely the case in London.

The Brits portray a misleading idea of a “white Christmas” – really it’s just grey, cold, and miserable.

It seems as if the upbeat and colourful lead-up to Christmas is just a way of sugarcoating the fact that London in the dead of winter is far from postcard-perfect.

Brits of all kinds try to put on a jolly face when really they feel the exact opposite.

caption Even London dogs look a little miffed about the whole season. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

Instead of witnessing playful snowball fights and couples kissing under mistletoe, my friends and I saw more more frustrated people in a flurry to get to the closest heater indoors.

Christmas in London is basically broken umbrellas, chattering teeth, hunched shoulders, and screwed up faces.

People tend to adopt the kind of Scrooge-like demeanour which would see them at the top of the naughty list.

While northern hemisphere-specific activities like ice-skating are enchanting…

caption Trying to keep it together. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

My friends and I got our skates on for the famous ice rink at Somerset House, but the standard skating prices of £11 ($14) for just 45 minutes hardly seems worth it, particularly when rookie ice skaters like me spend half the time just getting used to the slippery surface.

… they didn’t make much sense to us.

caption Churros were sold in every market I saw. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

London has an array of Christmas markets, but they were over commercialized with the majority of stalls selling the exact same things – overpriced hot chocolates and … churros? Which have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas.

After we had sobered up from the mulled wine on Christmas Day, we almost got a little bored.

caption Mulled wine indoors vs Aperol Spritz at a beach bar. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

When it came to Christmas Day, while my friends and I were dressed more festive than usual and enjoyed the simple pleasures of cozying up indoors (to our YouTube fireplace on loop, might I add), after we had sobered up from mulled wine and decided we couldn’t bear to hear another rendition of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” we thought – what now?

The bleak weather meant we couldn’t go outside to walk off our festive feast or even enjoy some of the Christmas activities we were accustomed to.

Back at home, weather is all-important to our Christmas traditions.

caption My friends and I often spend Christmas Eve having brunch in the sun before heading to a beer garden. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

Christmas Eve for us generally involves clinking glasses of Aperol Spritz and “frosé” with friends at beer gardens or beach bars and listening to local live music.

Like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day is also spent in the great outdoors.

caption Yes, we even make our own sandmen. source Tim Wimborne / Reuters

Christmas Day is spent with family playing cricket or football at the beach, park, or lazing by the pool under whipped cream clouds and a radiant sun. And while Brits can’t exactly build snowmen, we’re able to create our own version – sandmen.

It’s safe to say we missed our dose of vitamin D and being able to cover our Santa-like food bellies with light and airy clothes.

We get to enjoy it all — seafood, fruit platters, ice cream cakes, and yes, even a roast dinner.

caption Each year my family puts on quite the Aussie feast. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

Although we relished in our British Christmas feast (which we all proudly whipped up from scratch), back at home we get the best of both worlds – a roast and seafood, thanks to our British roots and Australian weather.

I’m not the only one who feels this way, either. Australia was voted most desirable Christmas destination in 2016.

caption My previous Australian Christmas spent in the glorious Adelaide Hills in 2018. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

Back in 2016, an Aldi survey saw Australia voted as the most desirable place in the world to spend Christmas.

More than 2,000 Americans, Brits, and Aussies were questioned about their Christmas traditions and it turned out people would rather celebrate the holiday down under instead of their own customary white Christmas.

Brits and Americans even said a sunny Christmas is far superior to their own.

caption British tourists enjoying their first Aussie Christmas on Bondi Beach. source Will Burgess / Reuters

Americans and Brits said they liked the idea of being able to go outside and the general more relaxed vibe of our traditions.

The research also found Australian households had the lowest stress levels in the kitchen, spending on average less than two hours preparing Christmas dinner or lunch. In the US and UK, it’s over four.

Each country has its own appeal at Christmas, but I’ll take Australia any day.

caption Christmas 2019 in London. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

While it was nice to do something different – and to delight in the spectacular sights and lights of London as well as the city’s mulled wine and cute pop-up Christmas bars and cinemas – when it comes to the actual day, Australia takes the Christmas cake.

And in our case, that means ice cream cake.

Read more:

Here’s what kids really think about Santa, according to a psychology professor

Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires

I hate shopping, but after a visit to London’s iconic Harrods I have a new outlook on department stores