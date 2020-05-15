Chubb Life Hong Kong Assigned “A+” Financial Strength Rating with “Outlook Stable” from Standard & Poor’s

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 May 2020 – Chubb Life Hong Kong is pleased to announce that it has received an “A+” local currency long-term financial strength and credit rating with a “stable outlook” from Standard & Poor’s (S&P), one of the leading international credit rating organizations. The rating affirms the financial strength and stability of Chubb Life Hong Kong and its important contribution to Chubb’s international life insurance operations.









Mr. Michael Ho, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, “We are proud that Chubb Life Hong Kong has been accredited with the strong rating assigned by S&P, which is a testament to our financial strength and robust capital position. Despite recent challenging market conditions, we have maintained our business presence with strong capitalization in the highly competitive insurance market in Hong Kong. With the affirmation from S&P, we will continue to embrace growth opportunities with our admired brand, innovative product offerings, and strong distribution and management. We will also continue to receive the support of the Chubb Group in our mission to craft and deliver the very best insurance solutions to our clients in Hong Kong.”

For more details and the full report, please click here.





About Chubb Life Hong Kong

Chubb Life is the international life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a joint-venture in China. Chubb Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings, accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk





About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com