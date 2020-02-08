Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber got a face tattoo under his right eye that says ‘misunderstood’ — and he doesn’t care if people like it

caption Presley Gerber at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to his growing collection of ink – a face tattoo.

The small tattoo spells out “misunderstood” in capital sans-serif font letters on his right cheek.

Gerber posted a picture of himself standing with celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena along with a video of Velana tattooing him with the caption “thanks homie.”

Valena also posted a few pictures of the two with Gerber’s new tattoo alongside the caption “sorry mom.”

The tattoo artist is no stranger to tattooing a star, as his long list of clients includes big names like Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner. According to People, Valena is known for his clean an precise linework and tiny tattoos.

While a face tattoo seemed out there for some fans, this isn’t Gerber’s first hyper-visible tattoo. He and his younger sister Kaia Gerber got tattoos together last month. She opted for a small slower bouquet on her wrist and he opted for some lettering on his fingers. He also has a tattoo of Kaia’s name on his left tricep.

Though Gerber’s friends have been supportive about his latest tattoos, some of his followers were taken aback, with one even writing “How sad that you hate yourself so much that you do this to yourself…Get help.”

But Gerber didn’t appear to be phased and shot back at the commenter, “how would this make anybody that even needs help feel any better. So let’s say I did. You think that’s going to make me feel better,” Presley replied. “Go get a life.”

Another commenter tried to criticize Gerber’s hand tattoos, writing “Those hands are so horrible, you look just like any jail prisoner.”

Presley once again fired back with a witty comment: “tf is a jail prisoner?”

