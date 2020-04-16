Citibank Hong Kong Launches Special Personal Loan

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 April 2020 – In order to provide more comprehensive support to customers[1] who may be affected by COVID-19, Citibank today launches a new relief measure to its existing individual customers.

Citi Special Personal Loan

From now until June 15, 2020, eligible customers[1] can apply for Citibank’s “Special Personal Loan”, with loan amount up to HK$30,000[2] , APR ranges from 4-5%[3] and a repayment period from six months to two years.











