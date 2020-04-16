Citibank Hong Kong Launches Special Personal Loan

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 April 2020 – In order to provide more comprehensive support to customers[1] who may be affected by COVID-19, Citibank today launches a new relief measure to its existing individual customers.
Citi Special Personal Loan
From now until June 15, 2020, eligible customers[1] can apply for Citibank’s “Special Personal Loan”, with loan amount up to HK$30,000[2] , APR ranges from 4-5%[3] and a repayment period from six months to two years.
[1] Terms and conditions apply, customer should have good payment record in last 12 months in order to be eligible for Citi Special Personal Loan. Application will be evaluated according to individual circumstances and is subject to the final decision of Citibank.
[2] Citi Special Personal Loan’s loan amount ranges from HK$5,000 to HK$30,000.
[3] APR is calculated based on the guidelines as set out in the Code of Banking Practice and rounded up to the nearest two decimal places. Interest is calculated on the basis of 365 days per year. The actual APR applicable may differ. An APR is a reference rate which includes the basic interest rate and other fees and charges of a product expressed as an annualized rate.