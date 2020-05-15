Photos show how cities have closed streets to cars so people have enough space to get outside during the pandemic

- source
- Cities around the world have closed down public roads to cars in order to make more space for pedestrians to get outside under lockdown.
- From New York City to Bogata, Colombia, here are some creative ways governments have set aside more space to allow for safe exercise and outdoor activity.
The coronavirus outbreak has left the majority of the world confined to their homes for months. But people need to get outside.
Cities around the world have implemented new measures to create space for people to walk, bike, jog, rollerblade, and scooter, by closing down public roads to cars.
Some cities have expanded bike lanes and created new access to parks, while others have made a pledge to close down city roads for foot traffic permanently.
These photos reveal the creative ways metropolitan areas have transformed their once traffic-heavy roads into safe spaces for outdoor exercise.
New York City has opened 40 miles of streets to pedestrians throughout each borough. Residents are able to use the streets from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, unless otherwise stated, and can enjoy them as long as they stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
Eventually, New York City aims to open a total of 100 miles of streets for free use to pedestrians.
In Washington, D.C., three parkways have been closed to car traffic to allow pedestrians more space to walk, jog, and bike. Additional plans to open up more space in commercial areas may also be underway.
In Seattle, 20 miles of streets have been closed to car traffic, and Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced that they will remain closed even after the lockdowns are lifted in the city.
Oakland, California, announced a “slow streets” initiative, which is setting aside 10% of the city’s streets — or 74 miles — for pedestrian and exercise use only.
In Minnesota, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have made efforts to close down some streets to traffic to allow pedestrians more opportunity to exercise while practicing social distancing.
Close the parkways to cars. Forever. Life in #Minneapolis should be like this every day.
— Nick Busse (@NickBusse) March 31, 2020
In Charlotte, a “Shared Streets” program has opened up nearly three miles of running, walking, and exercise space for pedestrians throughout the city.
In Denver, four separate street closures have allowed pedestrians more access to outdoor areas and has limited the number of people gathering in city parks.
In Boston, at least three roads have been closed down to traffic for pedestrian use, and later this month, the city says it plans to expand additional sidewalks and driving lanes for people to use during the outbreak.
In Philadelphia, nearly five miles of Martin Luther King Drive have been closed indefinitely for pedestrian use, and advocacy groups have been working to pave the way for more access to public roads.
The Bicycle Coalition has been working with community groups and councilmembers to open up more streets to more communities during the pandemic.
— Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (@bcgp) March 24, 2020
Here's a photo of beautiful magnolia trees in bloom along MLK Drive yesterday. It's closed to vehicles 24 hours/day to allow for more social distancing.
— Fairmount Park Conservancy (@myphillypark) March 22, 2020
But these initiatives aren’t just taking place in the US — multiple cities across the world have done the same thing. In Barcelona, 44 streets have been closed to traffic to allow pedestrians more access to outdoor activity.
In New Zealand, an initiative dubbed “tactical urbanism,” is taking road space from cars and transitioning them to provide more room for bicyclists and pedestrians.
In Bogotá, Colombia, 47 miles of temporary bike lanes have been opened to reduce crowding on public streets and provide better access for safe exercise.
Milan, Italy, has announced one of the most sweeping measures to reallocate streets for pedestrian use in Europe by transforming 22 miles of road into cycling and walking spaces this summer.
In Paris, one of the city’s most iconic streets, the “Rue de Rivoli” closed down to cars at the end of April. Though the city began to reopen on May 11, the closure of Rue de Rivoli is set to last through the summer, and may even become permanent.
