Photos show how cities have closed streets to cars so people have enough space to get outside during the pandemic

caption People are seen in Park Avenue as part of NYC’s “Open Streets,” which closes some streets to vehicle traffic to allow more space for pedestrians, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 27, 2020 in New York City. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cities around the world have closed down public roads to cars in order to make more space for pedestrians to get outside under lockdown.

From New York City to Bogata, Colombia, here are some creative ways governments have set aside more space to allow for safe exercise and outdoor activity.

The coronavirus outbreak has left the majority of the world confined to their homes for months. But people need to get outside.

Cities around the world have implemented new measures to create space for people to walk, bike, jog, rollerblade, and scooter, by closing down public roads to cars.

Some cities have expanded bike lanes and created new access to parks, while others have made a pledge to close down city roads for foot traffic permanently.

These photos reveal the creative ways metropolitan areas have transformed their once traffic-heavy roads into safe spaces for outdoor exercise.

New York City has opened 40 miles of streets to pedestrians throughout each borough. Residents are able to use the streets from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, unless otherwise stated, and can enjoy them as long as they stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

caption People walk on Park Avenue, that was closed to vehicular traffic, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 27, 2020. source Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Source: New York City Department of Transportation

Eventually, New York City aims to open a total of 100 miles of streets for free use to pedestrians.

caption A family bikes down the middle of Parkside Avenue on May 7, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Parkside Avenue was just one of several streets, spanning more than seven miles, that were closed as part of New York City’s Open Streets social distancing initiative. source Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

Source: New York City Department of Transportation

In Washington, D.C., three parkways have been closed to car traffic to allow pedestrians more space to walk, jog, and bike. Additional plans to open up more space in commercial areas may also be underway.

caption A cyclist rides along Beach Drive on April 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. The District of Columbia city government has closed portions of Beach Drive and two other roads to vehicular traffic so that runners and cyclists can access them unbothered for “essential exercise” during the coronavirus outbreak. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Washington Post

In Seattle, 20 miles of streets have been closed to car traffic, and Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced that they will remain closed even after the lockdowns are lifted in the city.

caption 20 miles of streets in Seattle have been closed to traffic. source City of Seattle

Source: Business Insider

Oakland, California, announced a “slow streets” initiative, which is setting aside 10% of the city’s streets — or 74 miles — for pedestrian and exercise use only.

Source: Business Insider

In Minnesota, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have made efforts to close down some streets to traffic to allow pedestrians more opportunity to exercise while practicing social distancing.

caption St. Paul, Minnesota, Phalen Park. Governor shuts down vehicle traffic to reduce congestion in the parks source Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Close the parkways to cars. Forever. Life in #Minneapolis should be like this every day. pic.twitter.com/yXbEuMbjEu — Nick Busse (@NickBusse) March 31, 2020

Source: Business Insider

In Charlotte, a “Shared Streets” program has opened up nearly three miles of running, walking, and exercise space for pedestrians throughout the city.

source Courtesy of Charlotte Department of Transportation

Source: Charlotte Observer

In Denver, four separate street closures have allowed pedestrians more access to outdoor areas and has limited the number of people gathering in city parks.

caption A man takes a walk around nearly-empty Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, March 29, 2020. source Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

In Boston, at least three roads have been closed down to traffic for pedestrian use, and later this month, the city says it plans to expand additional sidewalks and driving lanes for people to use during the outbreak.

caption Pedestrians take advantage of the day’s sunny weather to stroll down Day Boulevard in Boston’s Dorchester on April 10, 2020. Between Farragut Road and Shore Drive in South Boston, area parkways are being closed to allow more pedestrians in the area source Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Sources: Boston Globe, Boston.com

In Philadelphia, nearly five miles of Martin Luther King Drive have been closed indefinitely for pedestrian use, and advocacy groups have been working to pave the way for more access to public roads.

The Bicycle Coalition has been working with community groups and councilmembers to open up more streets to more communities during the pandemic. We hope to have an update on Wednesday. https://t.co/qUFhCmeGgt pic.twitter.com/Xspe3gQx77 — Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (@bcgp) March 24, 2020

We hope you’re finding some solace and beauty in Philly parks at this time. Here’s a photo of beautiful magnolia trees ???? in bloom along MLK Drive yesterday. It’s closed to vehicles 24 hours/day to allow for more social distancing. ???? Share your photos by tagging #myphillypark! pic.twitter.com/YC6GpWIbGo — Fairmount Park Conservancy (@myphillypark) March 22, 2020

Source: NBC Philadelphia, The Guardian, Business Insider

But these initiatives aren’t just taking place in the US — multiple cities across the world have done the same thing. In Barcelona, 44 streets have been closed to traffic to allow pedestrians more access to outdoor activity.

caption Streets closed to vehicle traffic by the City Council so that pedestrians can maintain the safety distance the day before the first phase of deconfinament dictated by the Government of Spain comes into force, in Barcelona on 01st May 2020. source Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: City of Barcelona

In New Zealand, an initiative dubbed “tactical urbanism,” is taking road space from cars and transitioning them to provide more room for bicyclists and pedestrians.

caption A bunch of cyclists ride through Auckland Domain on May 14, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. source Phil Walter/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

In Bogotá, Colombia, 47 miles of temporary bike lanes have been opened to reduce crowding on public streets and provide better access for safe exercise.

caption Men wear face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, while riding a bicycle in Bogota, on April 29, 2020. source RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Smart Cities World

Milan, Italy, has announced one of the most sweeping measures to reallocate streets for pedestrian use in Europe by transforming 22 miles of road into cycling and walking spaces this summer.

Source: The Guardian

In Paris, one of the city’s most iconic streets, the “Rue de Rivoli” closed down to cars at the end of April. Though the city began to reopen on May 11, the closure of Rue de Rivoli is set to last through the summer, and may even become permanent.

caption Cyclists wearing protective face masks ride in a cycle lane in the “Rue de Rivoli” source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Forbes