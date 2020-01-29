10 US cities where rent for a one-bedroom apartment is increasing the most — and 10 cities where it’s decreasing

caption Rent has fluctuated in 2019. source Tom Williams/ Getty

In 2019, rent prices in some cities went up, while some cities saw decreases in rent.

Newark, New Jersey; Miami, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona, all saw rent prices increase by more than 20% in 2019.

But rent prices in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Wichita, Kansas; and New Orleans, Louisiana, decreased by at least 10% last year.

Every year, rent prices fluctuate across the US.

Apartment Guide’s 2020 Annual Rent Report looked at data from across the US to find which cities saw the greatest increases in rent in 2019 and which saw the greatest decreases.

Last year, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Newark, New Jersey, rose by 42.8%.

caption Newark, New Jersey. source Gary Hershorn/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $2,305.09

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by .8%

In Miami, Florida, rent for a one-bedroom apartment rose 21.7% in 2019.

caption Miami, Florida. source Education Images/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $2,597.57

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 2.1%

Phoenix, Arizona, saw a 21.2% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment last year.

caption Phoenix, Arizona. source Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,342.31

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 2%

In St. Petersburg, Florida, rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 19.9%.

caption St. Petersburg, Florida. source Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,545.85

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1.1%

Last year, rent for a one-bedroom apartment rose 19.6% in El Paso, Texas.

caption El Paso, Texas. source Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $862.24

Cost of living throughout 2019: N/A

In 2019, Chandler, Arizona, saw a 17.8% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

caption Chandler, Arizona. source Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,417.15

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 2%

Henderson, Nevada, also saw a 16.9% increase for one-bedroom apartments last year.

caption Henderson, Nevada. source Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,375.29

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 1%

In 2019, Milwaukee, Wisconsin had a 14.9% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

caption Milwaukee, Wisconsin. source Raymond Boyd/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,412.25

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 1.1%

Likewise, rents for a one-bedroom apartment in Long Beach, California, increased by 14% in 2019.

caption Long Beach, California. source Joe Sohm/ Visions of America/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $2,666.43

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1.2%

Detroit, Michigan, rounds out the top ten cities with rising rent prices last year. Rent for a one-bedroom increased 13.2%.

caption Detroit, Michigan. source JEFF KOWALSKY/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,607.10

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 4.7%

Meanwhile, some cities have decreasing rent prices. The largest drop last year was in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where rent for a one-bedroom apartment fell 26.8%.

caption Virginia Beach. source Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,165.64

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .4%

Wichita, Kansas’ rent prices for one-bedroom apartments decreased by 14.9% in 2019.

caption Wichita, Kansas. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $804.46

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .1%

In 2019, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana, dropped by 14.4%.

caption New Orleans, Louisiana. source f11photo/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,564.84

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 7.4%

Rent for one-bedroom apartments decreased 13.9% in Garland, Texas, last year.

caption Garland, Texas. source Getty Images

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,070.79

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 6.1%

Likewise, rent prices for one-bedroom apartments dropped 13.5% in 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

caption Arlington, Texas. source Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,000.02

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 3%

Madison, Wisconsin’s rent prices dropped 10.1% in 2019 for one-bedroom apartments.

caption Madison, Wisconsin. source Flickr/rahimageworks

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,215.46

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 0.2%

Residents of Lubbock, Texas, saw a 9% decrease in rent prices for one-bedroom apartments in 2019.

caption Lubbock, Texas. source Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $707.66

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1%

Prices for one-bedroom apartments in Boston, Massachusetts, dropped 8.7% last year.

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $3,712.96

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .3%

Residents of Toledo, Ohio, saw an 8.7% decrease in rent prices last year for one-bedroom apartments.

caption Toledo, Ohio. source Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $821.75

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 4%

Lastly, rent dropped 8.2% for one-bedroom apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

caption Tulsa, Oklahoma. source Brian S/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $669.96

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 3.5%