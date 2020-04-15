Citi profits shrank 46% last quarter as coronavirus weighed on operations

caption Michael Corbat, left, CEO of Citigroup, and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, testify during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Rayburn Building titled “Holding Megabanks Accountable: A Review of Global Systemically Important Banks 10 years after the Financial Crisis,” on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. source Tom Williams/Getty

Citigroup on Wednesday reported first quarter 2020 earnings, its first report to show any impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the bank slipped as much as 3% in early trading Wednesday.

Citigroup reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday that missed analyst expectations, showing a large drop in net income as the bank boosted its loan loss reserves. It’s the bank’s first earnings report that shows the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on performance.

Here are the key numbers versus what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected:

Revenue: $20.7 billion reported versus $18.99 billion (expected)

$20.7 billion reported versus $18.99 billion (expected) Adjusted earnings per share: $1.05 per share versus $1.42 (expected)

$1.05 per share versus $1.42 (expected) Net income: $2.5 billion reported, down 46% from the previous year

“Our earnings for the first quarter were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We managed our expenses with discipline and had good revenue performance as the economic shocks caused by the pandemic weren’t felt until late in the quarter,” said Michael Corbat, Citigroup’s CEO, in a press release.

He continued: “However, the deteriorating economic outlook and the transition to the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard (CECL) caused us to build significant loan loss reserves.”

Citigroup also increased its loan loss reserves $4.9 billion in preparation for a US recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. Banks are expecting that as the economic backdrop worsens, consumers will default on bills including credit cards more frequently.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan showed that it had increased its credit reserves to $6.8 billion in the first quarter, 56% of which was allocated for the bank’s consumer card division. Wells Fargo, which also reported on Tuesday, set aside extra money for credit losses as well.

The results come after Citi reported solid fourth quarter 2019 earnings, setting the stage for a solid 2020. Fixed-income trading revenue jumped 49% in the fourth quarter as the US bond market rallied.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.