Sorry ‘Bachelor’ fans — Clare Crawley’s season has been postponed due to the coronavirus

caption Clare Crawley at “After the Final Rose.” source John Fleenor/ABC

Warner Bros., the producer of ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise, delayed season 16 of the “The Bachelorette,” according to a statement the company released on Friday.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” the statement said.

The statement continues, “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority.”

Clare Crawley, the upcoming season’s “Bachelorette,” was set to start filming on Friday.

There is no word on how other “Bachelor” nation shows like “Bachelor in Paradise” will fare.

The statement did not address if other “Bachelor” nation shows like “Bachelor in Paradise” would be affected.

Clare Crawley, the “Bachelorette” in the upcoming season of the popular reality show, was scheduled to begin filming on Friday, according to Entertainment Weekly. The season was set to air on May 18, and the 32 contestants were revealed earlier this week. Warner Bros. didn’t offer an alternative timeline for filming.

The pause in filming is the latest in an increasing list of cancellations in the entertainment industry.

The 38-year-old was on “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” and “Bachelor Winter Games” before starring on season 16 of the reality show.

When “Bachelor” nation learned that Crawley’s season was delayed, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Live look at me sitting at my desk at work after finding out the bachelorette was postponed. pic.twitter.com/Y05QRIgudu — Lizzy Schofield (@LizzySchofield) March 13, 2020

The bachelorette is being postponed because of the coronavirus…… the world is actually over — olie (@OKBERGIE) March 13, 2020