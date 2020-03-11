Meet the 32 men competing for Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s heart

- source
- Clare Crawley’s journey to find love officially began last night, when she walked the stage at “After the Final Rose.”
- And now, her suitors are out, from a personal friend of Tyler Cameron’s, to one of the only people on the show to ever be above 40.
- The season will premiere on May 18.
Just as quickly as Peter Weber’s season started, it’s over. Good luck Peter and Madison (and Barb)! It’s time for a new Bachelorette and a new crop of men for “Bachelor in Paradise.”
Clare Crawley is the 16th star of “The Bachelorette,” returning for her fifth go at finding true love on TV. The 38-year-old is the oldest lead in “Bachelorette” history, so some people assumed that the season would skew older – but don’t worry, there’s still a 23-year-old in the mix.
Keep scrolling to see all 32 men competing for Clare’s heart this May.
Aaron G., 33
Aaron is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Alex B., 28
Alex is from Dallas, Texas.
Anthony W., 27
Anthony is from Huntington Beach, California.
Austin B., 28
Austin is from Cut Off, Louisiana.
Bennett M., 27
Bennett is from Orlando, Florida.
Blake Monar, 30
Blake is from Phoenix, Arizona.
Blake Moynes, 29
Blake is from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
Bret E., 42
Bret is from Provo, Utah.
Cameron D., 28
Cameron is from Newport Beach, California.
Chris C., 27
Chris is from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Dale M., 31
Dale is from New York, New York.
Demar J., 26
Demar is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ed W., 36
Ed is from Miami, Florida.
Ellis M., 26
Ellis is from Dallas, Texas.
Grant L., 25
Grant is from Boston, Massachusetts.
Greg G., 26
Greg is from Edison, New Jersey.
Ivan H., 28
Ivan is from Dallas, Texas.
Jake M., 25
Jake is from Lafayette, Colorado.
James C., 23
James is from Chicago, Illinois.
Jay S., 29
Jay is from Oakland Park, Florida.
Jordan C., 26
Jordan is from New York, New York.
Josh E., 31
Josh is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
JP C., 25
JP is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Karl S., 33
Karl is from Miami, Florida.
Matt G., 26
Matt is from from Jupiter, Florida.
Matt J., 28
Matt is from New York, New York.
Heads up Bachelor Nation – if Matt James looks familiar to you, it’s because he’s close friends and roommates with Tyler Cameron.
Mike T., 38
Mike is from Calgary, Canada.
Miles G., 27
Miles is from Shreveport, Louisiana.
Nick E., 25
Nick is from Nashville, Tennessee.
Noah E., 25
Noah is from Long Beach, California.
Tyler C., 27
Tyler is from Morgantown, West Virginia.
Yosef A., 30
Yosef is from Daphne, Alabama.
