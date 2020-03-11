Meet the 32 men competing for Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s heart

Clare Crawley at

Clare Crawley at “After the Final Rose.”
John Fleenor/ABC
  • Clare Crawley’s journey to find love officially began last night, when she walked the stage at “After the Final Rose.”
  • And now, her suitors are out, from a personal friend of Tyler Cameron’s, to one of the only people on the show to ever be above 40.
  • The season will premiere on May 18.
Just as quickly as Peter Weber’s season started, it’s over. Good luck Peter and Madison (and Barb)! It’s time for a new Bachelorette and a new crop of men for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Clare Crawley is the 16th star of “The Bachelorette,” returning for her fifth go at finding true love on TV. The 38-year-old is the oldest lead in “Bachelorette” history, so some people assumed that the season would skew older – but don’t worry, there’s still a 23-year-old in the mix.

Keep scrolling to see all 32 men competing for Clare’s heart this May.

Aaron G., 33

Aaron G.
ABC

Aaron is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alex B., 28

Alex B.
ABC

Alex is from Dallas, Texas.

Anthony W., 27

Anthony W.
ABC

Anthony is from Huntington Beach, California.

Austin B., 28

Austin B.
ABC

Austin is from Cut Off, Louisiana.

Bennett M., 27

Bennett M.
ABC

Bennett is from Orlando, Florida.

Blake Monar, 30

Blake Monar.
ABC

Blake is from Phoenix, Arizona.

Blake Moynes, 29

Blake Moynes.
ABC

Blake is from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Bret E., 42

Bret E.
ABC

Bret is from Provo, Utah.

Cameron D., 28

Cameron D.
ABC

Cameron is from Newport Beach, California.

Chris C., 27

Chris C.
ABC

Chris is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dale M., 31

Dale M.
ABC

Dale is from New York, New York.

Demar J., 26

Demar J.
ABC

Demar is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ed W., 36

Ed W.
ABC

Ed is from Miami, Florida.

Ellis M., 26

Ellis M.
ABC

Ellis is from Dallas, Texas.

Grant L., 25

Grant L.
ABC

Grant is from Boston, Massachusetts.

Greg G., 26

Greg G.
ABC

Greg is from Edison, New Jersey.

Ivan H., 28

Ivan H.
ABC

Ivan is from Dallas, Texas.

Jake M., 25

Jake M.
ABC

Jake is from Lafayette, Colorado.

James C., 23

James C.
ABC

James is from Chicago, Illinois.

Jay S., 29

Jay S.
ABC

Jay is from Oakland Park, Florida.

Jordan C., 26

Jordan C.
ABC

Jordan is from New York, New York.

Josh E., 31

Josh E.
ABC

Josh is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JP C., 25

JP C.
ABC

JP is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Karl S., 33

Karl S.
ABC

Karl is from Miami, Florida.

Matt G., 26

Matt G.
ABC

Matt is from from Jupiter, Florida.

Matt J., 28

Matt J.
ABC

Matt is from New York, New York.

Heads up Bachelor Nation – if Matt James looks familiar to you, it’s because he’s close friends and roommates with Tyler Cameron.

Mike T., 38

Mike T.
ABC

Mike is from Calgary, Canada.

Miles G., 27

Miles G.
ABC

Miles is from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Nick E., 25

Nick E.
ABC

Nick is from Nashville, Tennessee.

Noah E., 25

Noah E.
ABC

Noah is from Long Beach, California.

Tyler C., 27

Tyler C.
ABC

Tyler is from Morgantown, West Virginia.

Yosef A., 30

Yosef A.
ABC

Yosef is from Daphne, Alabama.