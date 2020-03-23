20 children’s books everyone should read

caption Some books never get old. source Getty Images

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “The Giver,” and “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” are all classic books.

Picture books like “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” are entertaining for kids and the adults reading to them.

There’s no question that the books we read as children shape us, and help us become who we are today.

From cartoon books to coming-of age-stories, some children’s books are timeless tales that will never get old, even if you’re making your way into adulthood.

They’re also a great way to keep kids (or yourself) entertained while self-isolating to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Whether you simply wish to relive your childhood, or want to introduce your children to the classics, read on for children’s books everyone should read at least once in their lifetime.

“A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeline L’Engle

First published in 1963, Madeline L’Engle’s fantasy novels tell the story of a young girl named Meg Murry who, along with her brother Charles and friend Calvin, travels through time to rescue her scientist father, who is being held prisoner on another planet. The novel won the Newbery Medal the year it was published, and is currently being made into a film by Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl’s classic tale was “pure imagination” in book form. The story tells the hilarious and inspiring tale of a young boy named Charlie who is invited on an exclusive and magical tour of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, along with four other children.

“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin, Jr. and John Archambault

You likely had a blast reading this book as a kid, sticking around to see just what happens when all the letters of the alphabet attempt to climb a palm tree.

“Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh

Louise Fitzhugh’s story of Harriet the Spy, a sixth grade girl who keeps tabs on the people in her neighborhood and keeps track of everything she sees in a secret notebook, inspired legions of kids to want to become spies themselves.

Michelle Trachtenberg starred in the book’s movie adaptation in 1996.

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett

The people of Swallow Falls can only afford to eat sardines… That is, until a local inventor builds a machine that turns water into food, causing snacks to rain from the sky. He’s a local hero – until he loses control of the machine.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney

Let’s face it: middle school wasn’t exactly the best time for anyone. Jeff Kinney’s story of Greg Heffley’s misadventures is the hilarious take on life as an adolescent that helped us all get through it.

“Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Cleary

Every set of siblings can relate to the relationship that Beezus and Ramona had with one another in this series of novels, and to the adventures they get themselves into.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” by Judy Blume

Judy Blume’s beloved coming-of-age classic dives into the story of a twelve-year-old girl named Margaret who, though raised by her parents without any religious affiliation, develops a very special relationship with God in which she discusses boys, friendships, and the struggles of adolescence.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling

All the “Harry Potter” films have been box office gold, but nothing quite compares to reading about the young wizard’s first experiences at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“Holes” by Louis Sachar

After being accused of stealing a pair of shoes owned by a famous athlete, 14-year-old Stanley Yelnats is sent to Camp Green Lake, a military school-like camp in which juveniles must dig holes to build character. However, Stanley and his new friends quickly discover that their digging efforts are for more than just character building…

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

“Little Women” is a coming-of-age drama about a group of girls struggling with adolescence as they grow up in New England during the Civil War.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” by Ann M. Martin

Ann M. Martin’s book series follows a group of junior high schoolers as they deal with friendships, boys, and adolescence while organizing a daycare camp for neighborhood children. The book was brought to life in 1995 in a film starring Schuyler Fisk, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Larisa Oleynik.

“The Giver” by Lois Lowry

“The Giver” won the Newbery Medal in 1994 and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The dystopian novel revolves around Jonas, a pre-teen who lives in a society that has eliminated feelings and replaced them with the concept of “Sameness.” However, when Jonas is selected to become the Receiver of Memory, and must store all the past memories of the time before Sameness, he struggles with newfound emotions.

“Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus” by Barbara Park

Junie B. Jones may just be the funniest kindergartner you’ll ever have the pleasure of reading about. The first book of the New York Times best-selling series chronicles Junie B.’s first day of kindergarten, and all of the shenanigans that ensue.

“Matilda” by Roald Dahl

Another classic by British writer Roald Dahl, “Matilda” tells the story of a bright four-year-old girl who’s treated poorly by her dimwitted parents. When she begins school, she befriends her class teacher, Miss Honey, who helps her discover a secret talent that ultimately gives her the power to fight back against her parents and the school’s evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” by Louis Sachar

The first book in the Wayside School series, “Sideways Stories” introduces an odd school that was accidentally built to be 30 stories tall – minus the 19th floor.

“Where the Sidewalk Ends: The Poems and Drawings of Shel Silverstein” by Shel Silverstein

“Where the Sidewalk Ends” is a poetry collection written and illustrated by Shel Silverstein that features poems about a variety of children’s topics, such as one about a young girl who changes the world by refusing to take out the trash, and one about a boy who watches so much TV that he turns into one.

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” by Mo Willems

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” follows a very persistent pigeon who begs the reader to let him drive the bus. The lively illustrations, combined with a plot that breaks the fourth wall of children’s books, make this a classic children’s book that adults can chuckle along with, too.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle

Published in 1969, Eric Carle’s book has been beloved by generations. Parents will likely remember their own parents reading the tale of a caterpillar who eats his way through different foods to them.

“Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingalls Wilder

The first book in the “Little House” series has given people all over the world a taste of prairie life in the 1870s, inviting readers into Laura’s cozy log cabin.

