A former racing driver amassed a $10 million car collection to start a museum, but now his 96 vehicles are up for sale — take a tour of the collection

- source
- Diana Varga/RM Sotheby’s
- A race-car driver’s expansive collection of 96 classic vehicles will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s next month.
- Marcel Petitjean competed during the 1960s and 1970s, and spent the last five decades amassing a car collection with the intention of starting a museum.
- Petitjean’s collection is now worth up to $10 million, according to RM Sotheby’s estimates, and spans from the 1950s to the 1990s.
- The Petitjean Collection includes icons like a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura, a 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo, and a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A former race-car driver’s stunning, 96-car collection will be auctioned off online through RM Sotheby’s from June 3 through June 11.
The stash, which carries an estimated value of up to $10 million, was amassed over decades by Marcel Petitjean, who competed in events around Europe during the 1960s and 1970s. According to RM Sotheby’s, Petitjean spent the past 50 years collecting classics with the intention of establishing his own motor museum.
To that end, Petitjean snatched up a wide variety of rare and sought-after cars dating from the 1950s all the way through the 1990s. Some of the most notable cars include a 1968 Lamborghini Miura, a 1955 Aston Martin DB2, a 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo, and a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that RM Sotheby’s estimates will rake in up to $1.2 million at auction.
Tour some of the highlights of the Petitjean Collection below:
A race-car driver’s massive collection of classic cars that spans from the 1950s to the 1990s will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s in June.
- source
- Ian Wells/RM Sotheby’s
The stash was amassed by former race-car driver Marcel Petitjean, who competed in Europe during the 1960s and 1970s.
- source
- Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s
For roughly the past five decades, Petitjean “lovingly built” the collection of classic cars, according to RM Sotheby’s.
- source
- Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s
Wanting to start a museum, Petitjean bought a broad range of iconic cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Lamborghini, Porsche, and many others.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
According to the auction house, many of the cars up for sale are highly original and have been in Petitjean’s collection for decades.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
The stash includes cars ranging in price from under $10,000 to over $1 million.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
It comprises some of the most iconic supercars ever made, as well as some oddballs.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Here are some of the highlights.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Petitjean evidently had a thing for drop-tops from the 1950s and 1960s — the collection includes a 1950 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1955 Aston Martin DB2 valued at more than $200,000 …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1960 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and a 1968 Fiat Dino Spider.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Lest we forget Petitjean’s 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster. One of the most desirable collector cars on today’s market, the 300SL is expected to fetch up to $1.2 million at auction.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
There are plenty of classic coupes as well, like a 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1962 Maserati 3500 GTi …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1963 Jaguar E-Type …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1965 Matra Djet V …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and a 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Coupe that’s expected to bring in up to $175,000.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
But the collection has something for everyone, even fans of good ol’ American muscle. There’s 1966 Ford Mustang …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and a few Corvettes.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Petitjean had a first-generation ‘Vette from 1961 …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
A second-gen Sting Ray from 1963 …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and a third-generation convertible version from 1968.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Petitjean evidently had a soft spot for the wedge era of sports-car design, as he had a 1973 De Tomaso Pantera …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1978 Maserati Merak …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1971 De Tomaso Mangusta …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Not to mention, Petitjean snatched up a whole range of desirable Lambos, including a 1968 Miura P400 that RM Sotheby’s estimates could bring in close to $900,000.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
There’s also a 1970 Lamborghini Islero …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1971 Lamborghini Espada …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1974 Lamborghini Urraco …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and one of the most iconic Lambos ever, the Countach.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
In case that wasn’t enough to choose from, the Petitjean Collection also includes a 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and a 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
And because life is all about balance, the collection has eight Lamborghinis as well as eight Porsches.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
This 1964 904 GTS has been in Petitjean’s stash for 27 years and may sell for close to $1 million, according to pre-auction estimates.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
The collection also includes a mid-engined Porsche 914 from 1971 …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1976 Porsche 911 Targa …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and an air-cooled 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo that might sell for more than $100,000.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Some quirky rides in the Petitjean Collection include a 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1996 Renault Sport Spider that was one of 1,800 produced …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… a 1971 Citroën SM …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… and a 1956 Porsche tractor worth that could be worth more than $20,000.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
Plus, there’s a 1990 BMW Z1 …
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
… with doors that retract into the Bimmer’s body rather than swinging out like in a normal car.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s
The Petitjean Collection of nearly 100 vehicles will be auctioned online, without reserve, during The European Sale, which takes place June 3 through June 11.
- source
- RM Sotheby’s