10 clothing stores that have sales so often, you should almost never pay full price

When shopping for clothing, most people enjoy getting a good deal or an additional discount. But, it can be hard to anticipate sales.

To help you be a savvy shopper, we rounded up 10 brands that you should (almost) never pay full price for, as sitewide sales and clearance sales are frequent.

When it comes to fashion, there are certain brands that very rarely, if ever, go on sale. Sometimes the quality and overall value make them worth the full price. Other times, items are so limited or desirable that paying retail actually is the best deal.

But for everyday wardrobe pieces, the average person is usually looking (or at least hoping) for a better deal. As a casual online shopper, it can be hard to predict future deals or anticipate sale patterns, so we rounded up a few of our favorite places to shop that frequently run promotions.

Although we’re not saying that you won’t ever find solid value in these brands at full price, a bit of savvy shopping can usually get you the items you want for less. From workwear essentials for men and women to casual clothes for the entire family, you’ll find an assortment of staples that belong in your closet here.

Check out our favorite clothing stores that you should (almost) never pay full price at, below:

J.Crew

J.Crew is a great place to find fashion-forward wardrobe essentials. The brand offers everything from T-shirts and jeans to business casual button-ups and chinos, and there’s even formal attire like suits. While the clothes are good quality, there’s no need to pay full price for them considering how often J.Crew runs promotions. You’ll regularly find sales on full-price and sale items – and if there’s not one running at the moment, there will be soon.

Right now, you can save 40% on full-price items with the promo code “SHOPNOW” at checkout.

Madewell

As the sister brand to J.Crew, Madewell also doesn’t shy away from regular promotions. The brand primarily focuses on styles like denim, casual shirts, and accessories for women, but there is a collection of menswear too.

Right now, you can save 30% on select new arrivals and an extra 30% on sale styles with the promo code “HAPPYPLACE” at checkout.

Old Navy

If you’re looking for dependable basics for the entire family in a wide range of sizes and fits, Old Navy has you covered. The prices are affordable, but with a huge sale almost always going on, there’s never really a reason to pay full price. Discounts are listed at the top of the site and promo codes are automatically applied at checkout, so the brand definitely wants you to save, too.

For a limited time, you can save 50% off everything with no code needed.

Gap

As the parent company of Old Navy, Gap tends to have a similar range of wardrobe basics, but in a slightly more elevated form. While Gap items are usually more expensive than its Old Navy counterpart, you can regularly find deep discounts that make them more affordable.

Until April 1, you can save 40% on everything with the code “2DAYS,” plus an extra 20% off with the promo code “DEAL” at checkout.

Ralph Lauren

I’ve gone on record saying that Ralph Lauren is my favorite clothing brand, and a big part of that has to do with the discounts. Ralph Lauren does occasionally release limited-edition items that sell out quickly (you’ll have to pay full price for those items), but you’ll find most everything else on sale eventually. Some of my favorite pieces I own include polos, T-shirts, hoodies, fleeces, socks, belts, hats, boots, and gloves, which were all purchased during a Ralph Lauren sale.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on sale items for men, women, kids, and home.

Dockers

Khakis have a place in every business casual wardrobe, and Dockers has made it a point to perfect them. By offering khakis, chinos, and other dress pants in a variety of fits, materials, and colors, Dockers appeals to working guys regardless of how they define their style. You won’t empty your wallet as Dockers typically gives a discount when you spend a certain amount and often hosts sitewide sales.

Until April 5, you can shop signature khakis for as low as $29.99 Prices are as marked, so there’s no code needed.

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor is one of the best places for women to find affordable workwear, along with an extended selection of petite and tall sizes. While most retailers mark items down once the season is nearly over, Ann Taylor has nice deals on new arrivals, so you can wear them while they’re still in season.

Now through April 2, you can save $50 off every $100 you spend with the code “PICKMEUP” at checkout.

Levi’s

With such deep roots in American culture, Levi’s denim is a cornerstone of fashion. The brand’s jeans and other denim pieces are some of the most timeless you can have in your wardrobe, but that doesn’t mean you should pay full price. With the exception of special collections or collaborations, Levi’s often has a sale going on that will save you money on the items you want. If by chance the items you want aren’t included, they’ll likely make it to the sale section if you’re patient enough.

Boden

Geared towards families, Boden makes picking out matching outfits for you and your little ones fun and easy. From button-up shirts and swim trunks for Dad and the boys to dresses, rompers, and bathing suits for Mom and the girls, they’ve got it all.

Now through June 21, you can get 15% off, plus free shipping and free returns.

Bonobos

If you’re looking for premium menswear for work, weekends, and everywhere in-between, Bonobos has it. The brand does a great job of offering products in different fits and expanded sizes. While Bonobos adds hundreds of new styles to its catalog each season (some that you might want to purchase immediately), a little bit of patience could save you some money. In addition to sales on the major holidays, Bonobos likes to do flash sales with discounts on new arrivals and end of season sales.

Right now, Bonobos is offering 25% off everything with the promo code “BNBS25” at checkout.