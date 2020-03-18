6 stylish subscription boxes for guys who want to dress well but hate shopping

source Stitch Fix

Whether you’re completely revamping your wardrobe, stocking up on essentials like socks and underwear, or just looking to add one or two key pieces, there’s probably a box out there for you.

We rounded up our favorite men’s clothing subscriptions including Frank and Oak, Bombfell, Stitch Fix, and more.

As online clothing subscriptions become increasingly popular, they’re getting even better at accurately meeting your needs and wants. From full outfits and shoes, to essentials like socks and underwear, there are some really great options out there.

If you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, sock drawer, or simply need a few stylish accessories to improve your look, you’re in the right place.

We rounded up the 7 best clothing subscription services for men. Check them out below.

Bombfell

source Bombfell

Bombfell requires users to take a quiz to help determine their style, but that’s just about where the similarities to other boxes end. It uses a very thorough quiz to ensure you get items that lend well to your style and that fit great. In addition to typical questions about body measurements and clothing size, they quiz asks you to describe your style, favorite brands, and even items you never wear (a feature I really like, as it saves plenty of time and aggravation in the long run).

The brand uses “human-in-the-loop” artificial intelligence, which takes the data from your quiz to generate recommended style picks. Then, a Bombfell stylist uses information to hand pick items for you. After your style picks are made, you can preview them, and even communicate with your stylist to make future changes and get style advice. The end result is a satisfying box every time. Read my full review on the Bombfell subscription service here.

Frank and Oak

source Frank And Oak

Founded in 2012 by childhood friends Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani, Frank And Oak is a sustainable clothing startup that makes stylish wardrobe essentials more affordable for men. While the brand does have a traditional online shop, the Style Plan allows you to get clothing on a monthly basis. Unlike other subscriptions that pull products from a pool of brands, Frank And Oak’s Style Plan only uses its own designs. If you’re a fan of a minimal aesthetic or interested in building an wardrobe filled with basic essentials – not weird graphic tees and funky sweaters you would have never bought in a store – then Frank and Oak is leaps and bounds better than most other subscription boxes.

With each of the pieces I tried priced at $70 or less, I was pleasantly surprised at how well made they were. In addition to having control over what subscription items you keep, you can also buy individual items from the Frank And Oak Collection – and Style Plan members receive exclusive discounted prices. Read my full review on the Frank And Oak Style Plan here.

Stitch Fix

source Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix also uses a personal stylist to help you step up your fashion game. Take the Style Quiz to tell them about your usual aesthetic, fit, and price preferences, and the stylist will curate five pieces for you to try on at home. You get to keep what you like and send the rest back in a prepaid return envelope. You won’t be charged until they receive your returned items.

The best part about Stitch Fix is that you can create orders on-demand or set up automatic deliveries. That way, clothes won’t come too infrequently or too often. Additionally, you can change your styles depending on the season. If you’re looking for tropical floral prints for an upcoming vacation, just let your stylist know.

MeUndies

source Instagram / MeUndies

Underwear is one piece of clothing you wear every single day (hopefully) so it’s important to invest in good pairs. MeUndies is the perfect way to get new underwear without having to run to the store regularly. Every month, you’ll receive a pair of underwear in your style of choice – users will get to choose between adventurous, bold, and classic memberships. Adventurous features everything from smiley faces to pandas, bold uses bright solid colors, and classic sticks to simple colors like black and grey.

MeUndies offers underwear for men and women, so matching pairs are a possibility too. Simply choose your and your partner’s preferences and get matching pairs monthly.

In addition to underwear, you’ll be able to find other cozy wear like sweatshirts, t-shirts, lounge pants and joggers.

Nice Laundry

source Nice Laundry

Socks and underwear are often overlooked until you’re left with a drawer full of mismatches with holes in them. Nice Laundry is a super easy way to stock up on these essential items while adding a lot of variety. There are three different boxes to choose from – small, medium, and large – which come with six, 12, and 18 pairs respectively. With everything from no-show and athletic socks to crazy designs and traditional dress socks, the choices are endless. Fill your box with all socks, all underwear, or a combination of both; it’s completely up to you.

Gentleman’s Box

source Gentlemen’s Box

Unlike subscriptions that include full outfits, Gentleman’s Box sends 4-6 accessories like socks, ties, sunglasses, watches, tie clips, pocket squares, and grooming products. By including coordinated accessories, the startup helps you find a new look without buying an entire outfit, and at just $25 a month, the cost is kept low. Single item “Sock of the Month” and “Tie of the Month” subscriptions are also available for $12 and $15, respectively.

Even if you already own items similar to what was included, Gentleman’s Box allows you to try combinations you may not have put together on your own. Since the items are packaged together it makes conceptualizing a new outfit extremely easy. Read my full review on Gentleman’s Box here.