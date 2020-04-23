20 movie and TV co-stars who didn’t get along

caption Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall famously had tension on the set of “Sex and the City.” source HBO

Co-starring in a movie or TV show can mean months, or years, of working together in extremely close quarters.

But no matter how great a pair of actors’ on-screen chemistry is, it doesn’t mean their personalities gel in real life.

These 20 sets of co-stars might have had beautiful friendships and relationships on screen, but there’s certainly no love lost between the actors.

In 2018, Kim Cattrall called her “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker “not her friend,” and blasted her “‘nice girl’ persona.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While co-stars often share chemistry onscreen, that doesn’t mean their personalities mesh in real life.

Conflicting personalities can lead to clashes on and off set. Some co-stars make up after they’re done working, while others never become friends. Some celebrities are fired for their fights, while others finish out the project.

Here are 20 pairs of co-stars who allegedly didn’t get along on or off set.

Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.

Some believe that a falling out between “Will & Grace” stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally is to blame for the rebooted sitcom ending after its 11th season.

caption Mullally and Messing in 2005.

The Daily Mail reported in August 2019 that the actresses – who play Grace Adler and Karen Walker on the show – allegedly unfollowed each another on Instagram. It came after a cryptic, now-deleted story posted to Instagram by Mullally in which she hinted at feeling great after losing her “attachment to somebody.”

Although she did not name Messing, Mullally also hinted at a workplace feud on her podcast in January. “I’ve been bullied – I’m 60 and I’m being bullied right now, so you know it’s a very insidious and dangerous thing and I never want to lose that happy and innocent part of myself but it’s almost like you have to kill that,” she said. She specified that this was happening in a “work situation.”

Most recently, Mullally was absent from a Zoom interview that the rest of her castmates participated in to reflect on the legacy of the sitcom.

NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy told TVLine that reports of Messing and Mullally’s feud “were greatly and falsely exaggerated.”

Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj went at it during their one season as judges on “American Idol.”

caption “American Idol.” source Fox

Minaj and Carey joined the reality competition for season 12, but the two famously didn’t get along. It all started during the auditions, with Minaj storming out of the room, and continued throughout the season.

In an interview with Barbara Walters, Carey was asked if she was the “b—-” Minaj sang about in a song, and Carey gave a sassy response.

“Don’t know. I didn’t know she sang. I thought she rapped. Or whatever,” she said.

Tyrese Gibson got into a brief feud with “Fast and Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after the ninth movie was postponed.

caption Johnson and Gibson in 2015. source Universal Pictures

Gibson took to Instagram to put the blame on Johnson for the movie postponement and later threatened to leave the film if Johnson was in it. He issued the ultimatum in an Instagram post.

“Hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe……..I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic] – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours,” he wrote.

Gibson has shared multiple videos on his social media pages about his custody battle for his daughter.

Things seem to be back to normal for the “Fast and Furious” stars though. Gibson shared another Instagram photo confirming that he’d be in the next movie, which has since been postponed again due to the coronavirus.

In 2018, Gibson appeared on “The Red Pill” podcast, and expressed that he regretted taking the beef to social media. “Stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault,” he said. “It’s not professional, it’s not cool.”

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush kept it professional as co-stars on “One Tree Hill,” even after a difficult marriage and divorce.

caption “One Tree Hill.” source The CW

Murray and Bush met on the set of the teen drama and were married shortly thereafter. Five months later, the two separated. Bush’s request for an annulment was denied, but their divorce was later granted. Despite that, the two had to continue working together, and their characters even hooked up a few more times before Murray left the show after season six.

While on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2014, Bush was asked when she last spoke to Murray and said, “My mother once said to me that if you don’t have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all.” Bush once again was asked about the relationship during a 2018 appearance on the show, and said that getting married “was not a thing I actually really wanted to do.” She also implied that producers pressured her into it.

For his part, Murray issued a statement through his rep, stating, “Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love. Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Janet Hubert was replaced on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” due in part to a feud she had with on-screen nephew Will Smith and on-screen son Alfonso Ribeiro.

caption “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” source NBC

Her exit from the show was controversial, and the feud was public knowledge. In 2011, Hubert told TMZ she would never do a reunion with the cast because “I will never do anything with an a–hole like Will Smith.”

After star Alfonso Ribeiro shared a cast reunion photo again in 2017, Hubert-Whitten went on another tirade against the cast.

“I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” she wrote on Facebook. “He was always the a– wipe for Will,” she continued. “There will never be a true reunion.”

On-screen besties Naya Rivera and Lea Michele famously did not get along on the set of “Glee.”

caption “Glee.” source Fox

Rivera opened up about her feud with Michele in her memoir, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.” She wrote about how their relationship changed after she got a more prominent role on the show.

“As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time,” she wrote. “I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn’t like sharing the spotlight.”

She added, “Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong. If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was b—-ing about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season six.”

Rivera finished saying that though they weren’t going to be close friends, reports of their feud “were blown out of proportion.”

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron were known for butting heads while filming “Mad Max: Fury Road,” much like their characters.

caption “Mad Max: Fury Road.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

In an interview for the Wall Street Journal, director George Miller spoke about the co-stars’ relationship on set.

“I’m not saying that they were seething right through, but the trajectory of the characters can’t help but seep into the work,” Miller says of his two stars. “When they first meet each other, they’re trying to kill each other. As the two characters come together out of necessity and rather reluctantly, they have to find a degree of trust. And to some extent that was the trajectory of their relationship as well.”

Theron herself said, “Maybe the movie is what it is because we struggled so much with each other, and those characters had to struggle so much with each other. If we were chum-chum, maybe the movie would have been 10 times worse.”

In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” their co-star Zoë Kravitz talked about the feud. “We were also in the desert for so long. I think everyone was tired, and confused, and homesick … I actually don’t know if there was one issue. I just think it was like they weren’t vibing.”

William Shatner is said to have feuded with basically everyone on the set of “Star Trek.”

caption James Doohan, George Takei, and William Shatner.

These iconic beefs have been festering for over five decades. Much has been written about Shatner’s ego – but no one has ever gone in as hard on Shatner as George Takei has.

Takei wrote in his 1994 autobiography “To The Stars,” that Shatner would pretend not to know him on set, and that he even tried to prevent his character Sulu from taking command of a starship. Shatner responded in his own autobiography with some subtle shade, claiming that he never really got to know Takei because he was barely on set (implying that Takei’s part was small).

The drama escalated when Shatner apparently didn’t receive an invite to Takei’s 2008 wedding. Captain Kirk went off on his co-star, saying, “There’s such a sickness there, it’s so painfully obvious that there’s a psychosis there.” Takei claimed that he did invite Shatner, and that the invite must have gotten lost in the mail.

Shatner also famously didn’t get along with James Doohan, who played Scotty, and Walter Koenig, who played Chekhov – he even feuded with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, towards the end of Nimoy’s life.

Alex Pettyfer confirmed that Channing Tatum wasn’t a fan of his when they were filming “Magic Mike,” though their characters had a mentor-mentee relationship.

caption “Magic Mike.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Mike, played by Tatum, took Adam, played by Pettyfer, under his wing in “Magic Mike,” but real-life events were much more acrimonious.

By Pettyfer’s own admission, “Channing Tatum does not like me. For many reasons. Many being my own fault.” According to Pettyfer, the bad blood began when he kept to himself on set, because he was self-conscious – the “Beastly” star admitted that this might have come off as standoffish.

But the real drama came when Pettyfer rented an apartment from a friend of Tatum’s – and then moved out before paying four months worth of back rent. Pettyfer, who said the payment slipped his mind as he mourned a cousin’s death, said he “rightfully” received an email from Tatum calling him out. Tatum wrote, “Don’t f— my friends. You owe money. Pay the f—ing money. Don’t be a clown.”

Isaiah Washington was fired after inflammatory remarks he made to on-screen best man Patrick Dempsey on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

caption Washington and Dempsey. source ABC

Preston Burke and Derek Shepherd grew close after surviving many a life-threatening situation on “Grey’s Anatomy.” In real life, however, Dempsey and Washington were anything but.

Access Hollywood first reported that the two had been involved in a “violent brawl” on set, allegedly after Dempsey showed up late one day. Later, details emerged alleging that Washington had used a homophobic slur against his fellow TV doctor.

Another “Grey’s” star, TR Knight, then claimed Washington had been referring to him, and came out as gay in response. Washington admitted to using the slur, but claimed that it hadn’t been used in a homophobic context, and wasn’t even directed at Knight – he meant it as a way to refer to “somebody who is being weak.”

Even though Washington stated multiple times that he wasn’t homophobic, this effectively ended his time on the show, and he was written off after season three.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams originally did not get along while filming “The Notebook” — but they went on to date for roughly three years.

caption Gosling and McAdams in 2005. source New Line Cinema

Director Nick Cassavetes revealed that the two struggled to get along when they first started filming the movie. “Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not,” Cassavetes told VH1. Gosling even asked to replace McAdams.

“Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here,'” the director said. “And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'”

After allowing them to let off some steam, the movie was able to continue.

“We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other. I walked out,” Cassavetes added. “At that point I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette and everybody came out like, ‘All right, let’s do this.'”

The feud between “Sex and the City” co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker reached fever pitch in 2018.

caption “Sex and the City.” source HBO

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have had a long-simmering feud that exploded when Cattrall was blamed for “Sex and the City 3” not happening. The actress, who played Samantha Jones on the hit HBO comedy, tweeted that “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film.”

Things got even more heated when Parker publicly expressed her condolences when Cattrall’s brother passed away. Cattrall blasted her former co-star on Instagram, ending her caption with “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” adding, “I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker has said she stands by the fact that in her eyes, there’s no feud.

Selma Blair was fired from “Anger Management” after feuding with its star Charlie Sheen.

caption Sheen and Blair. source FX

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blair took issue with Sheen’s work ethic and voiced her concerns, so Sheen fired Blair via a nasty text in which he called her a “c—.” During a segment on “Watch What Happens Live” in January 2017, Sheen commented on his former co-star Blair and his former “Two and a Half Men” co-star Jenny McCarthy.

“I’d like to mash those two together and then kick them to the curb,” he said. “They deserve each other.”

It wasn’t always fine between “X-Files” co-stars and iconic fictional will-they-or-won’t-they couple Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny.

caption Anderson and Duchovny. source Fox

The two may have enjoyed working together since, but in the early seasons, they did butt heads on set. In an interview with the Guardian, Anderson opened up about how the two sometimes wouldn’t talk.

“I mean, yes, there were definitely periods when we hated each other,” she said. “Hate is too strong a word. We didn’t talk for long periods of time. It was intense, and we were both pains in the arse for the other at various times.”

But she did add that the two “are closer today than we ever have been.”

Three of the four stars of “Desperate Housewives” got along great — but they reportedly couldn’t stand Teri Hatcher.

caption Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, and Teri Hatcher in 2004. source ABC

The feud between the ladies of Wisteria Lane is well-publicized. It appears to have stemmed from Teri Hatcher, who played Susan, considering herself the star of the show, though all four of the actresses were technically leads.

While Nicolette Sheridan (who played Edie before getting killed off in season five) called Hatcher “the meanest woman in the world,” the drama came to a head when the cast appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair. According to Today, an ABC rep demanded that Hatcher wouldn’t be the first to get to pick her wardrobe, and wouldn’t be shot in the center of the cover photo, in order to appease the rest of the group. When Hatcher finagled her way into wardrobe first anyhow, Marcia Cross allegedly stormed off set, while Eva Longoria shot off angry texts to their rep.

The drama was seemingly confirmed by a telling omission on the wrap gifts the stars gave to the crew – Hatcher’s name was completely left off the card.

And if you thought this was all in the past, you’re wrong. In 2018, six years after the show ended, Longoria appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” claiming that the crew was all still “very good friends,” before correcting herself with, “99% of us are.”

Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth were often at odds on the set of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

caption Doherty and Garth in 2009. source Fox

Doherty was reportedly fired from the show at the request of co-star Tori Spelling, and was known for butting heads with the cast and crew. While promoting her memoir, “Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde,” Garth opened up to E! News about working with her co-stars and the former feud she had with Doherty on the set.

“We were locked in this sound stage for 14 to 16 hours every day,” she said of working on the show. “There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other’s eyes out.”

She continued to explain why she and Doherty often went at it. “It was more of just young girls finding their way and finding their individual voices,” she said. “Shannen and I are both Aries women, we’re both very strong, independent women, so we butt heads a lot. Now, as grown women, we happen to get along as well.”

Thankfully, the women put their differences behind them in time to star in the “90210” revival, “BH90210” last summer.

Shannen Doherty allegedly didn’t get along with her “Charmed” co-star and TV sister Alyssa Milano either.

caption Milano and Doherty in 1999. source The WB

Doherty’s character was killed off after it was decided that she would be leaving the show early. “There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work. I’m 30 years old and I don’t have time for drama in my life anymore,” Doherty said in an interview following her departure.

Since this was the second time Doherty was abruptly written off a show (the first time was after four seasons of “Beverly Hills, 90210”), people were suspicious. Milano admitted to tension, stating “we definitely didn’t get along.” The studio even tried to bring a mediator to help alleviate the situation, but according to Milano and other co-star Holly Marie Combs, that only made it worse.

But the two get along now. In June 2017, Milano told E! that what happened years ago was “irrelevant.”

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte acted alongside each other in “I Love Trouble,” but there was some trouble on set.

caption “I Love Trouble.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Trouble brewing on set led to a piece in the Los Angeles Times in 1994. Sources told the paper that the two actors didn’t get along and bickered incessantly.

Journalist Judy Brennan wrote, “Roberts reportedly wasn’t thrilled with Nolte’s machismo, so she would deride and insult her co-star. Some on the set claim that he became so annoyed with her attitude that he would do things to agitate her even more. The discord was so intense, the sources say, the two played more to stand-ins than to each other.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Roberts explained her relationship with Nolte. “From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other’s nerves,” she said. She added that while he can be “completely charming and very nice, he’s also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems go out of his way to repel people.”

Nolte allegedly responded, “It’s not nice to call someone ‘disgusting.’ But she’s not a nice person. Everyone knows that.”

The feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford inspired an entire TV series, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” in 2017.

The FX show centered on the battle both on and off the set of “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” between stars Davis and Crawford. The feud culminated during the Oscars when Davis earned a nomination and Crawford didn’t.

According to Vanity Fair, Crawford conspired against her co-star and then volunteered to accept the best actress award on behalf of Anne Bancroft, who wasn’t present to accept her win for “The Miracle Worker.” Essentially, she managed to keep the spotlight, even without a nomination.

Joan Collins and John Forsythe were not friends off of the “Dynasty” set.

caption “Dynasty.” source ABC

Forsythe and Collins played ex-spouses on the ABC soap opera. Collins said the two didn’t even speak for an entire season during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2015.

“[At] the People’s Choice Awards, we won as a whole company and we were told that when we were being presented with the award, it was going to be given to John,” she told host Andy Cohen. “However, they gave it to me. He didn’t like that. I said, ‘Oh thank you very much, I’m going to give it to our fearless leader,’ and he said, ‘She’s said enough,’ and that was it. And it was very unpleasant, I have to say. It wasn’t nice.”