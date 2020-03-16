The coldest spring temperatures ever recorded in every state

caption The calendar may say it’s spring, but the temperatures can tell a different story. source Shutterstock

This winter has been the sixth hottest on record in the US, paving the way for higher temperatures in the spring.

But the US hasn’t always experienced such mild temperatures. Many states have had unseasonably cold spring temperatures recorded over the last 100 years.

As the season quickly approaches, we’ve compiled a list of the coldest temperatures recorded by state between April and May.

This past winter has been the sixth hottest on record in the US, and the planet just saw its second warmest February ever recorded.

But this hasn’t always been the case.

Temperatures in the US have fluctuated in the spring since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began to keep record in the late 1800s. Many states have even seen temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit from April to May.

In Alaska, the coldest spring temperature was 15.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1985.

Using data compiled by NOAA, we’ve created a graphic of the coldest spring temperatures ever recorded from 1895 to 2019. Many of the states experienced their coldest springs in the year 1907, which was so cold that at least one newspaper called it “An Almost Unprecedented Backward Spring.”