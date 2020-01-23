Colin Farrell will play an iconic villain in ‘The Batman’ movie and says the script is ‘really beautiful, dark, moving’

caption Colin Farrell will play The Penguin in 2021’s “The Batman.” source ABC/Warner Bros Entertainment

Colin Farrell appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and spoke about his role as The Penguin in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie “The Batman.”

The actor praised the film’s writing, telling Kimmel that Reeves had written “a really beautiful, dark, moving script.”

“The Batman” will be released on June 25, 2021, and also stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Colin Farrell is playing The Penguin in writer-director Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie “The Batman,” and if Farrell’s early reaction to the script is any indication, Gotham is in good hands.

“[Reeves] wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” the 43-year-old actor said during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday. “He has a real love for it.”

DC and Warner Bros. have had recent success creating darker comic book movies with “Joker,” which received 11 Oscar nominations this year.

Farrell clarified that he had, in fact, read the film’s entire script, joking that, “I read the whole thing with a chain around my arm and a cryogenically-frozen script.”

You can watch the actor talk about the script below, around the 7-minute mark.

This isn’t his first time acting in the DC Comics universe – the actor played Bullseye in the 2003 movie “Daredevil,” costarring with former Batman actor Ben Affleck.

When Kimmel noted that The Penguin (also known as Oswald Cobblepot) “is usually a short, fat person,” Farrell added that “I have some time to eat.” The actor said that he started shooting the film in three weeks and that he and Reeves were still finalizing the aesthetic of the character.

Farrell’s “Dumbo” costar, Danny DeVito, played the first onscreen version of The Penguin in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” and voiced his support of the actor’s casting back in November.

caption Farrell and his “Dumbo” costar Danny DeVito are the only actors to be cast as a live-action version of The Penguin. source WIRED

“Colin’s a great actor,” DeVito told ScreenRant while promoting his film “Jumanji: The Next Level.” “He’s a good friend of mine. I’ve known him for many years and I think he’s going to do a great job as the Penguin. It’s going to be really interesting to see his take on it.”

The film also stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

“The Batman” hits theaters on June 25, 2021.