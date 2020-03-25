Fight your boredom during coronavirus quarantine with dozens of free coloring pages from car companies like Mercedes and Audi

caption Audi coloring book. source Audi

As an increasing number of people are stuck inside to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, some car companies have a temporary solution for those bored at home: coloring pages.

Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Callum – a company founded by legendary car designer Ian Callum – are among those that have published coloring pages that are free to download.

The designs range from basic to detailed, and feature both classic and new models.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The auto industry has all but shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few car companies have released coloring pages to keep people occupied while they’re stuck at home – and they’re so good, even the adults will want in.

Mercedes-Benz and Audi both posted free coloring pages featuring new and classic models in various settings. Plus, Callum, a design company founded by former Jaguar and Aston Martin designer Ian Callum, published black-and-white sketches of its Vanquish 25 that are just begging for some color.

With designs ranging from simple to intricate, there are options for young, budding car enthusiasts as well as the most skilled adult artists. Check out some of the coloring pages below, and if you see any you like, right click to save the image:

Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Callum — a design company that tunes Aston Martins — have released free coloring book pages to help kids and adults stave off boredom in coronavirus quarantine.

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

Audi’s downloadable coloring book includes both classic and late-model Audis, for whatever mood strikes you while hunkering down.

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

You can color SUVs in space …

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

… or Audi’s flagship, 10-cylinder R8 sports car on Earth.

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

There’s also an R8 in its drop-top Spyder variant …

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

… and another one driving off into a psychedelic sunset.

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

In addition, there’s an R8 alongside a 1919 Slaby-Beringer electric car.

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

For motorsports fans, Audi has included an Auto Union race car …

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

… and an Audi Quattro rally car.

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

Plus, there’s an Audi engine that’s sure to keep even the most advanced artists busy for a few hours.

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

Callum, a tuning company founded by famed automotive designer Ian Callum, released a few coloring book pages that feature its Vanquish 25.

caption Color with Callum. source Callum

In one, an elephant and a parrot are seen washing the the upgraded Aston Martin Vanquish.

caption Color with Callum. source Callum

Mercedes-Benz has gotten in on the fun, too, releasing design sketches for fans to color in while they’re stuck at home.

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

There’s one of a 1950s-era 300 SL, a coupe with gull-wing doors that has become one of the most iconic Benzes ever made …

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

… and another of a sweet camper van, surfboard included.

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

The full range of coloring pages can be found below, or at the following links. To download your favorites straight from this page, right click to save the image.

Mercedes-Benz | Audi | Callum

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

caption Audi’s coloring book. source Audi

caption Color with Callum. source Callum

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz

caption Mercedes-Benz coloring book. source Mercedes-Benz