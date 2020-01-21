Columbia has launched a Mickey Mouse-themed collection of technical clothing for adults and kids — here’s how to style the pieces as streetwear

caption The Columbia Disney Santa Ana Anorak packs away into itself, transforming into a fun Mickey Mouse-shaped pouch. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Columbia and Disney have teamed up for a Mickey Mouse-themed collection of outdoor gear for adults and kids.

For the first time ever, Mickey Mouse is pictured in camping/hiking gear. The collection includes rain jackets, anoraks, hoodies, T-shirts, fleeces, pants, shorts, and more. The pieces are priced from $30 to $200.

The Columbia x Disney Mickey Mouse Collection is not limited, which is a good thing for fans. You can collect your favorite pieces without it quickly selling out like other popular Mickey Mouse collaborations.

While the collection is designed for the outdoors, it can also be worn as streetwear. Keep reading to see my favorite pieces and how I styled them.

Columbia has teamed up with Disney for Star Wars and Frozen-themed collections in the past, but its latest collaboration is with the most famous character in the world, Mickey Mouse.

Geared towards the outdoors, the Columbia x Disney Mickey Mouse Collection includes rain jackets, packable anoraks, technical hoodies and T-shirts, pants, hats, and more. Priced between $30 and $200, each item in the collection includes a graphic of Mickey Mouse in camping/hiking gear, which is a first in the history of Disney clothing collaborations.

caption Mickey Mouse is shown with a pullover, hiking boots, and a hiking stick. Some pieces are more subtle than others. source Columbia

Availability and sizing

Unlike most collaborations, the Columbia x Disney Mickey Mouse Collection was made to be readily available for an extended period of time, which is great for super fans. You can collect multiple pieces of gear without worrying about it selling out immediately.

The kids’ items come in sizes XXS through XL and the adult items come in sizes XXS through XXL, so people of almost all sizes will find something that fits them.

caption Columbia is an outdoor brand, but it’s pieces can be worn casually, too. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

How I wore the gear

Here I am wearing the Unisex Disney Shredder Hat ($35), Disney Tech Trail Energy Popover ($85), Disney Santa Ana Anorak ($90), Disney Santa Ana Wind Pant ($80), and a pair of Black/Red Air Jordan 11s.

The Santa Ana pieces are subtle (you’ll find a small hiking Mickey Mouse logo on the left shoulder of the jacket and above the right back pocket), so I went with the all-over print hoodie underneath, which features graphics inspired by animation paper. You’ll see the different stages of drawing Mickey Mouse.

caption The Unisex Disney Tech Trail Energy Popover is stretchy, moisture wicking, and features Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Although I went for a street-casual look with sneakers while wearing it in the city, you can absolutely wear the Columbia x Disney Mickey Mouse Collection with the right shoes and hit the backcountry.

If you’re looking for Columbia footwear to complement the collection, I recommend the SH/FT OutDry Sneaker Boot or the SH/FT OutDry Mid. They’re warm, waterproof, and rugged, yet stylish enough to wear off the hiking trails and campgrounds.

caption The Unisex Disney Santa Ana Wind Pant pairs well with the SH/FT OutDry Sneaker Boot. You’ll find Mickey Mouse discretely placed above the right back pocket. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The bottom line

Disney has collaborated with countless brands on Mickey Mouse-themed products over the years, but Columbia‘s is one of the best collections in recent history. It’s not super exclusive (and expensive) like the recent Gucci collaboration and it’s not overdone to the point where you can only sensibly wear it at a Disney amusement park.

The Columbia x Disney Mickey Mouse Collection comes in a wide range of styles and sizes for all kinds of people, and that’s the way it should be. After all, Mickey Mouse is loved by people of all ages.

Whether you’re a fan of Mickey Mouse, an outdoorsy person looking for quality gear that’s fun and stylish, or you’re into Chinese Zodiacs (2020 is The Year of the Rat), you’ll find something you like in this collection.