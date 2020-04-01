Religious leaders are facing the challenge of holding funerals as social distancing limits gatherings to bury the dead

caption Workers prepare to bury the coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim at the Pondok Ranggon funeral area in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 30, 2020. source Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

Various communities across the US are grappling with ways to hold burials and funerals amid heightened social distancing guidelines.

While tools like live-stream make it easier for people to attend remotely, some find it emotionally difficult not to be present at an event.

Social distancing guidelines are impacting funerals and burials, traditions that are sacred to many of the world’s religions. In light of the coronavirus outbreaks, religious leaders are grappling with the ways to hold burials and funerals while abiding by legal guidelines and their obligations to keep their congregations safe.

The CDC issued guidelines earlier this month on how morticians can deal with burials and funerals. Their advice ranged from trying not to touch the body of those who died to limit funerals to family and live streaming services.

Omar Suleiman, an imam in Dallas, Texas, and founder of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, told Business Insider, he’s been having extensive conversations with his congregation on the ways coronavirus can impact religious traditions and habits, including the way they handle funerals.

“Once we start seeing the inevitable happen, I don’t know if people are going to miss out on the Janazah,” Sulieman said.

Muslim tradition includes cleansing the body before burial and performing a prayer called Janazah for the dead. Suleiman explained that the prayer is “flexible” and only requires one person to conduct. Additionally, it does not have to be done in the presence of the body, and therefore people can pray for those who died remotely.

Suleiman explained that some guidelines might be to limit the cleansing of the body to professionals who can abide by the restriction and allow only immediate family to attend the burials, to keep people safe. Additionally, he said it helps if officials give clear guidelines on limits because it makes it easier to discuss alternatives and prepare communities.

He said while members of a community may feel emotional about not being able to attend a burial or funeral for a beloved community member, in Islam, “when someone passes away, you’re supposed to pray for them and do good for them.”

He added that faith members should approach the issue from the perspective that by abiding by social distancing guidelines and making sure people stay safe, “this is how you honor the dead.”

Rabbi Yitzchok Adler of the Beth David Synagogue in West Hartford, Connecticut, explained that in Judaism there’s great emphasis on respecting the body.

“When physical life comes to an end, the body must be treated with absolute respect,” Adler said.

Therefore burial and funeral traditions involve the cleansing and preparation of the body to go back into the earth.

The practice of Tahara or purification he explained involves pouring water over the body.

In some instances, a Mikvah would take place, where the body is immersed in water, potentially having the water flow out. Adler explained that in light of the pandemic, facilities that take this approach should have a drainage system and safety precautions for those who perform them set in place.

But just like Suleiman, he explained the funeral services were also reduced to close family members to limit contact. However, he explained that other “creative efforts” are being used by various faith communities.

For example, in the Jewish faith, people who attend a burial may shovel dirt into the grave. To limit the risk from this practice, Adler said each person may now wear gloves as they hand off the shovel.

Other measures to reduce the number of people at a funeral include specifying in obituaries that service is for family members only, not specifying the date or location of a service, or providing a link to a live stream of the service.

But one of the most difficult ritual adjustments was the Shivah or the seven days of mourning that immediate family members partake in after a person has died.

Adler explained that a mourner would stay at home for those seven days, and people will visit them in their house. While people can no longer attend, Adler said people are coming up with “creative ways of demonstrating support.”

Despite the difficulties that come with altering traditions in light of an outbreak, both Suleiman and Adler said that there’s a need to “protect life.”

“I think every religion is doing it’s best to protect the sanctity of its traditions and public health and wellbeing,” Adler said.

While faith leaders and morticians are modifying the way they proceed with funerals, those who’ve lost loved ones still find it difficult to grieve without a traditional service.

Steven Thrasher, a professor at Northwestern University recently attended a live-streamed funeral for Lorena Borjas, a trans-Latinx Activist who died of COVID-19. While Thrasher told Business Insider he didn’t know Borjas, they had many common friends and worked on similar causes.

Thrasher said it’s not uncommon for him to attend funerals for people in the trans and Latinx communities to show support, hug, and comfort those who are grieving.

“It was very frustrating not to hug them. It’s very hard to be supportive on the screen,” Thrasher said. “I’m grateful that people could get together. It was also really painful.”

He explained that for those in the trans community specifically, those who come from immigrant backgrounds tend to have compounding traumas, so attending a funeral isn’t just about grieving for someone who died but also a way to congregate over their shared traumas and the causes they care about.

Thrasher and Vice explained that Borjas was beloved by many for her advocacy work for trans women in prison, those in need of housing, legal representation, and healthcare. Thrasher said in instances like these, the community would have organized a memorial and a march, but that’s not possible during this outbreak.

“A live stream does not replace being with others,” Thrasher said.