7 companies increasing mental health services for employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, more companies are stepping up their mental health benefit offerings for employees.

Some 53% of 256 employers surveyed by the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions reported providing special emotional and mental health programs for their workforce because of the pandemic.

Here are several companies, including Starbucks and Target, that have boosted their mental health resources in the wake of the global outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended life as we know it for millions of Americans, causing feelings of anxiety, depression, and grief. An ongoing survey of more than 80,000 people from survey provider SurveyMonkey found that 86% of Americans are worried about the outbreak in the US.

The silver lining is that companies are stepping up to help their employees by expanding their mental health benefits.

These include changes in employee assistance programs, discounts on mental health apps, and more virtual service options like remote yoga classes.

Here are seven companies that have made changes to their wellness benefits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks is giving employees and their family members 20 free counseling sessions a year.

More than 220,000 US Starbucks workers will be able to access the counseling sessions.

Starbucks announced that beginning April 6, all of its employees (which the company calls “partners”) who work 20 hours or more per week will now be entitled to expanded mental health benefits through its employee assistance program (EAP).

Each employee and their family members will be able to access 20 sessions a year with a mental health therapist or coach through the provider Lyra Health, at no cost. The benefit rollout will impact more than 220,000 US workers and their family members, according to Ron Crawford, vice president of global benefits at Starbucks.

Target is expanding its offering of online mental health resources.

caption Employees can use the apps to improve sleep and deal with stress.

Target is offering its US employees access to free online resources to support their mental, emotional, and physical health. Employees will receive a year of access to Daylight, a website and app designed to help users navigate stress and worry, and Sleepio, an app that provides self-help tools to improve sleep.

For the month of April, employees will also be able to access free virtual fitness classes through the app Wellbeats. Before the pandemic, Target employees already had access to the company’s EAP program that, among other benefits, offers five free counseling sessions.

PwC is offering employees access to well-being coaches.

caption In addition, PwC employees have access to an online community to discuss mental health topics.

PwC recently introduced well-being coaching sessions where employees can reach out to a professional coach to discuss anything that may be causing them stress. They also created an online community for workers to connect with one another to discuss challenges they’re facing surrounding coronavirus.

The firm already offers employees and dependents six free therapy sessions, confidential emotional support via mobile app, and free apps on guided meditations, sleep, breathing, and relaxing music.

SoFi is giving employees and select family members up to six therapy sessions.

caption SoFi employees now have access to up to six in-person or video therapy sessions.

In light of COVID-19, SoFi, a loan refinancing and personal finance company, has started providing employees, and up to three dependents over the age of 18, access to a mental health platform called Modern Health, in addition to in-network coverage of mental health providers included in their employee health plan. Modern Health offers employees up to six in-person or video therapy sessions and a range of digital resources like classes on meditation.

Kickstand Communications is providing employees with a more flexible schedule.

caption Employees can use the free time to relax and recharge.

Kickstand Communications, a public relations, content marketing, and social media agency, already provides employees with a monthly wellness stipend that can be used to pay for mental or physical health. Because of coronavirus, the company recently began providing employees with a more flexible work schedule, and three hours per week to step away from the computer and recharge.

TransferWise is giving employees a 50% discount on mindfulness apps like Headspace.

caption The company is increasing its offerings of wellness-related Zoom events, from yoga and salsa dancing to meditation and a book club.

Global technology company TransferWise already offered its 2,000 employees counseling sessions with mental health professionals through its EAP. Because of the pandemic, however, the company is offering employees discounts on various wellbeing services, such as 50% off Headspace, a mindfulness and meditation for stress and sleep. TransferWise is also increasing its offerings of wellness-related Zoom events, from yoga and salsa dancing to meditation and a book club.

ClearCover is hosting a digital roundtable session with a mental health counselor.

caption The company is offering a digital session with a counselor through its EAP program.

Auto insurance company ClearCover is hosting a digital session with a counselor through its EAP to discuss mental health during social distancing and quarantine. The company has also set up a slack channel on mental health and productivity to encourage conversation around the topic.

Prior to the pandemic, the company offered employees three free sessions with a counselor, regardless of whether they were enrolled in medical benefits, along with unlimited PTO days.