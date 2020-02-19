This Japanese customization company helps turn the Suzuki Jimny into a miniature version of some of the world’s most iconic off-roaders

caption DAMD Little D. source DAMD

Thanks to a series of kits from Japanese company DAMD, owners of the Suzuki Jimny – a little off-roader not sold in the US – can transform their SUV to resemble a variety of legendary vehicles.

The kits turn a standard Jimny into a fun-sized version of the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, or Mercedes G-Wagen.

They cost roughly $5,100 to $8,500 for a full kit.

The Suzuki Jimny is, arguably, one of the most lovable off-roaders on the market today. It’s boxy, good looking, capable, and compact – and it’s a darn shame that it’s not sold in the US.

That stings especially hard, since Japanese company Dream Automotive Design and Development, otherwise known as DAMD, is selling kits that help people turn their Jimnys into adorable, miniature versions of the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Check out some of DAMD’s offerings below, and make note of the kit you’ll order once the current-generation Jimny becomes legal to import to the US in 2043.

The “Little G” is DAMD’s tribute to the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

It takes the Mercedes G-Wagen — a sign of opulence and excess — and shrinks it down to a more manageable size.

The kit comes in black, pearl white, and several other colors …

… and sports quilted, suede-feel seat covers to match its luxurious exterior.

DAMD’s Little B — also known as the Dronco — is a fun-sized version of the Ford Bronco.

It comes complete with a tiny ladder out back, and is set to go on sale later this year.

DAMD’s Little D is its pint-sized version of the classic Land Rover Defender.

It can be outfitted with checkered, retro-styled seat covers and a couple of different wheel options.

Plus, starting later this year, DAMD will sell a kit that lets Jimny owners transform their SUV to look like an original 1970s Jimny.

Depending on the SUV you’d like to emulate, a full kit will run you roughly $5,100 to $8,500 at current exchange rates.

You’ll need a bit of DIY know-how to attach all of the necessary parts, but you’ve got plenty of time to sort that out — 2018 Jimnys won’t be legal to import to the US until 2043.