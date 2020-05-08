19 new hotel openings across the US that should all be on your radar for when it’s safe to start booking again, according to Condé Nast Traveler

source Booking.com

Condé Nast Traveler published its prestigious Hot List of hotels, highlighting the best new properties to open in the last 12 months.

The list includes 76 entries from all over the world, including 19 hotels across the United States.

Knowing that many of the first places we’ll want to travel post-coronavirus will be close to home, we’ve broken down each of the 19 US properties to serve as much-needed domestic travel inspiration for when it’s safe to travel.

All nonessential travel is currently on pause as a result of the novel coronavirus. But that hasn’t kept us from thinking about where we plan to go as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Fortunately, Condé Nast Traveler just made that even easier with the release of its popular Hot List of new hotels, which details the most exciting hotel openings across the world over the last 12 months.

Hot List hotels are selected as part of a rigorous year-long vetting process according to the travel magazine, with their editorial teams reviewing more than 400 properties over the last year. That list was gradually whittled down to the 76 outstanding hotels found on this year’s list.

The 2020 list includes stunning new hotels across every continent and was published at a time when nobody is traveling. However, for Americans, domestic and local travel will likely be the first sectors to return once health and safety protocols have been established, and life begins to return to normal. These hotels should serve as a whetting of the appetite, and a shot of precursory inspiration, remaining at the top of every travelers’ wish-lists for when it’s safe to start booking again.

As such, we’ve decided to take a closer look at Hot List hotels within the United States. Despite the fact that some are currently closed due to country-wide restrictions, we expect them to reopen as soon as possible. They range in starting price from an affordable $180 per night for a hip LA hotspot, to a cool $4,650 per night for an indulgent Hamptons wellness retreat. No one ever said the best of the best came cheap.

These are the hottest new hotel openings in the United States, sorted by price from low to high.

Soho Warehouse – Los Angeles, CA

The exclusive Soho House brand, already firmly ensconced in London, Miami, and New York, continues its world expansion apace with the opening of this Downtown property, the brand’s third Los Angeles outpost (adding to Malibu and West Hollywood).

The hotel’s 48 rooms are classified in chummy terms (Cosy, Medium, Big and Large) and all reflect the high, private members’ club standards that attract urban movers and shakers. The jewel tones and velvet fabrics ramp up those promises of indulgence, and there’s a cosseting ambiance that is especially apparent in the larger rooms, some with high ceilings and welcoming bathtubs.

The hotel is surrounded by a dynamic arts district, and those creative influences seep into the look and feel of this high-end escape. Rooms are for members only, enquire with the hotel.

The Dive Motel & Swim Club – Nashville, TN

As an exercise in the studied cool of retro Americana, this hotel is a triumph. Surrounded by evocatively seedy used car lots and motels, and despite the name, there’s a faux-dive bar feel to the place.

The 23 rooms are all decorated individually, with interior looks running the gamut from rural wooden cabins to disco balls and everything in between, with huge soaking tubs available in the more spacious suites.

It’s casual for sure, with a food truck arrangement around the pool for dining, and a solid drinks menu that will keep you on-site, sipping from a poolside lounger. By the evening, the bar attracts plenty of locals, and there’s a young party atmosphere throughout the week, with DJs and live bands making appearances. A hot tub and sauna complete the relaxation offering.

Thompson Washington DC – Washington, DC

The fast-paced redevelopment of the Navy Yards neighborhood has included some big names, and this new hotel stands with the best of them, bringing much-needed global cool into the mix.

The Hyatt-owned Thompson brand has always been design-forward, and this property is no exception. Tasteful hints at the location’s dockyards legacy have been woven in skillfully by NYC’s Parts & Labor Design, with a view to lasting class rather than temporary trendiness. Wooden floors and fixtures help rooms retain warmth, and many have views out over the Anacostia River.

The hotel has an already-revered restaurant in seafood spot Maialino Mare, and rooftop bar Anchovy Social has a smart, wraparound terrace.

Maison de la Luz – New Orleans, LA

It takes a special property to redefine levels of exclusivity and elegance in a city, but this standalone venture from the Ace Hotel Group has done exactly that. It’s also one of our best hotels in New Orleans.

The 67 rooms and suites have been developed inside a lovely Beaux-Arts building in the Central Business District, with a look curated by design innovators, Studio Shamshiri.

Imposing twin staircases welcome guests into the lobby, which mixes Art Deco with esoteric artifacts for an overall theme of a luxury townhouse owned by a world traveler. Seductive rooms include such details as coiled serpents for the shower door handles, golden pineapples as ice buckets, stand-alone bathtubs, and high-end minibars. Service is impeccably personal, and the scarlet library of the hotel bar, Marilou, is a destination in its own right.

Austin Proper Hotel – Austin, TX

With nuanced, layered design touches very much to the fore, designer Kelly Wearstler spent years collecting the type of vintage curios that have completely transformed this former water treatment plant.

There’s a tactile attraction to the furniture and fittings, with reclaimed woods, embroidered fabrics, and animal hides all combining to create a dynamic atmosphere. The cozy rooms mix vintage and modern elements with huge windows (some have balconies) and subtle tech.

The Peacock Mediterranean Grill serves a refreshing mix of Greek, Israeli, and North African classics, and is a great change from all of Austin’s abundant tacos and BBQ. The spa, outdoor pool, and impressive range of guest activities complete an attractive package.

The Prospect Hollywood – Los Angeles, CA

The heights of glamour that defined Old Hollywood are celebrated at this 24-room boutique property. There’s been a hotel here since the 1930s, but this complete refurbishment and reopening has given the place a new lease of life, creating an homage to the original while injecting dynamic new design flavors.

The Hollywood neighborhood may have lost its luster somewhat, but the Prospect dials up the modern elegance with modern-retro lacquer four-poster beds and brashly chic wallpaper. Each room pays tribute to a film legend, from Marilyn Monroe to Steve McQueen, and tasteful movie memorabilia is woven into the overall aesthetic. Clawfoot baths, emerald green walls, and a none-more-sophisticated cocktail bar complete the classic picture.

Walker Hotel Tribeca – New York, NY

Not all hotels on the Hot List are super high-end. Some just offer incredible value, such as this compact, comfortable, and bijoux delight.

While Walker’s sister property in Greenwich is definitely on the luxurious scale, this Tribeca branch is more concerned with affordable rooms that don’t stint on standards – see, for instance, the appealing herringbone wooden floors.

Room sizes edge towards tiny, but the incredibly thoughtful interior design means guests don’t feel cramped, and the location is hard to beat as a sightseeing base. Soft furnishings are swapped out for modular, functional furniture that maximizes what space there is.

There’s a coffee/pastry lobby bar as well as basement and rooftop cocktail spots, and young hip travelers on a budget will find this hard to beat.

The Times Square EDITION – New York, NY

Midtown New York comes with its fair share of ribbing and while it’s obviously not the most fashionable neighborhood, new spots such as the EDITION are helping elevate its image.

This is Ian Shrager’s second EDITION in NYC, his long time collaboration with interior design wonders Yabu Pushelberg continuing impressively here. All the familiar, glamorous notes that Shrager is famous for are hit, as guests are literally whisked away from the hubbub of the streets to a world of velvets, rich colors, and a striking abundance of foliage and floral arrangements.

The rooms dial things down and celebrate a more minimalist aesthetic, calming the sensory overload of Times Square with crisp whites and marble surfaces. Though, they’re quite small.

There’s a very civilized, adult-feeling restaurant, 701W, and the Blade Runner cocktail terrace is awash with creatives and executives nailing down contracts and the like.

Hotel Bennett – Charleston, SC

This grand recent arrival to the city’s hotel scene is a new build but pays homage to the past, as it is outwardly European but skews Southern elegance on the interior.

Elements of the building’s former life as the city library are apparent in the rooms, with small bookshelves peppered in and among the otherwise modern but traditional decor, and there’s a European vogue at play.

Four dining and nightlife options make for an intriguing palate of experiences, with high-end New Orleanian cuisine at flagship restaurant, Gabrielle, which comes replete with a romantic plaza for outside dining. Fiat Lux offers a Mediterranean menu with rooftop views, and champagne bar Camellia’s is a pink-hued delight. A small spa and fitness room are worth visiting, as is the ninth floor roof terrace with its welcoming heated pool and day cabanas.

Riggs Washington DC – Washington, DC

DC is never going to be Austin or Los Angeles, not that it has any pretensions to be, so it makes sense for new hotels to play to the city’s strengths.

Traditional but modern design and luxury are the watchwords at this new hotel located in a 19th-century former bank, replete with gorgeous Romanesque Revival architecture, one of the few examples in the city.

The property is an instant classic with the finance theme continuing through the public areas, including a striking, beautifully-restored, barrel-vaulted elevator bank, and into the 190 rooms. Rich, floral wallpapers and fabrics bring the rooms to life, as do touches such as the minibar, designed like a steel safe. Cafe Riggs and bar Silver Lyan are both chic, urban spaces that attract as many locals as hotel guests.

1 Hotel West Hollywood – Los Angeles, CA

A corner of Sunset Boulevard in busy West Hollywood isn’t necessarily where you’d first expect an eco-forward retreat, but his new WeHo hotel magically transports guests from the sun-drenched city streets into a green and shady oasis that champions environmentally-friendly practices.

Locally-sourced timber frames this chic property boasting opulent levels of greenery and a true commitment to sustainability. Floors are made from repurposed materials and kitchen ingredients are sourced from the hotel’s gardens and used across the four F&B options.

Beautiful Skyline rooms deliver wonderful views as well as recycled fittings, and striking rope art hangs between the two guest room towers.

Santa Monica Proper Hotel – Santa Monica, CA

This luxe brand from the Viceroy Hotel Group has already wowed guests at both its San Francisco and Austin (see above) outposts, and California cool is effortlessly epitomized at this new hotel, just four blocks from the beach. It serves as a glowing, heartfelt tribute to nature by LA interior designer Kelly Wearstler.

A warm, sandy color palette brings an elegant beach aesthetic into the property, with cheeky additions such as tasteful indoor palm trees. The overall design is layered, with textures and shapes all jumping out while landing on a visually coherent look that mixes midcentury modern lines with calming coastal chic.

The alluring property might even keep you from day trips to the beach itself. Outside of the rooms, there’s a lovely rooftop bar and a Mexican restaurant, Onda, that’s already making waves.

The West Hollywood EDITION – Los Angeles, CA

West Hollywood is going through a major ascendance, as evidenced by the slew of new high-end hotels that have opened recently. Standing out isn’t easy, but then a brand like EDITION brings heavy hitters to the table. Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager and Marriott International added to their global portfolio with this suitably glamorous bolthole.

Schrager and British architect John Pawson created a spectacular complex of 190 rooms and 50 suites, all with Shrager’s trademark ultra-luxe touches and an impressive abundance of space with some truly memorable outdoor terraces.

The property unabashedly shows off its genuinely impressive art collection and both the gorgeous hotel bar and sensuous subterranean nightclub, Sunset, are unmissable.

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection – Puako, HI

The name might be familiar as the Manua Lani name has been attracting high-profile guests here since the 1970s, most famously one Elvis Presley. A slow decline was halted when the Auberge Group purchased the resort, revamped the place, and reopened it in early 2020, restoring levels of luxury beyond its former glory.

Located on the Big Island’s famous Kona-Kohala coast, there’s a celebration of typically Hawaiian themes starting in the grand lobby. Though, the look is tastefully restrained compared to some of the property’s peers.

There’s a crisp cleanliness to the rooms that elevates the hotel beyond tired coastal themes, with some of the best views in all of Hawaii from almost every balcony or terrace, especially at sunset.

There are casual dining options and also a slightly (but not overly) formal spot, Canoe House, with Chef Raso (formerly executive chef at Nobu Dallas) serving the freshest seafood imaginable.

Rosewood Miramar Beach – Montecito, CA

The small beach town of Montecito, just outside Santa Barbara, was the location for the sprawling Miramar Hotel, which opened in 1889, but by 2000, was languishing in half-redeveloped purgatory.

Eventually, the posh Rosewood Hotel Group took the reigns and last year presented a 16-acre resort that brings an accessible pristine formality to the place, with manicured, landscaped lawns and rose bushes that are more redolent of New England than California.

Subtle coastal tones and traditional luxury are celebrated in the rooms, many of them stand-alone bungalows with a good number facing the ocean. Additional allure arrives via the food and beverage offering, which includes a Michelin-starred chef at Caruso’s, and a reassuringly fresh menu at Malibu Farm. The place can feel old school but in all the best ways.

Castle Hot Springs – Morristown, AZ

There’s an evocative, near-cinematic aspect to this old West-inspired hotel. Located 50 miles from Phoenix and surrounded by the Sonoran Desert, this remote lodge is framed by citrus trees, dusty mountains, canyons, and cacti.

Hospitality dates back to 1896, when the state’s first wellness retreat opened on this spot, and well-to-do travelers would come and take in the surrounding, mineral-rich hot springs.

Dormant since 1976, the resort has since undergone a complete refurbishment, and now offers luxurious cottages and bungalows.

There’s a lovely bar and restaurant, but the main draw is the tranquility, the spectacular natural backdrop, and those revitalizing hot springs.

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection – Wanship, UT

It’s a good year for Auberge Resorts (see Mauna Lani, above), with this luxury lodge adding to their glowing portfolio.

Located around 30 minutes from Salt Lake City, guests are gradually introduced to the scenery of the Uinta Mountain foothills as they approach the property, the modernity of the hotel’s exterior providing a striking contrast to the natural panorama that surrounds it.

The ranch stretches out across some 3,500 acres, and the environment is pristine. Accommodations, most of which are freestanding properties, enjoy a modern-rustic aesthetic with limestone and cedar walls framing a tech-friendly setup. The extensive menu of guest activities encompasses everything from heli-skiing to fly fishing, and meditation, as well as horse riding and sports car driving.

The ‘modern mountain’ menu is fresh and hearty, and as escapes go, this is one of the best-run and most immersive in the country.

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort – Lanai, HI

This wellness retreat likely won’t fit conveniently into travelers’ preconceptions about Hawaii and is all the better for it.

It’s not a beach resort, and thanks to its location on the island of Lanai, it is surrounded by more pine trees than palm trees. The aesthetic verges on colonial rather than coastal, with white shutters and grand porches that bring Sri Lanka or southern India to mind.

The hotel is a partnership between the Four Seasons and wellness brand Sensei, who have imagined a high-end plantation-style retreat some 1,800 feet above sea level and gloriously defies all expectations.

The accommodations are symphonies of clean white lines, with only subtle nods to Hawaiian themes, each with a porch overlooking splendid gardens. A wellness ‘sherpa’ guides guests through the various (included) health and spa options, and Nobu prepares on-site meals. Guests know that they’re in the lap of luxury.

Shou Sugi Ban House – Water Mill, NY

With just 13 rooms, this beautiful wellness retreat in the Hamptons delivers on its promise of discretion. It’s astonishingly the first of its kind in the region and serves as a low-pressure relaxation oasis that touts gentleness and a non-invasive attitude, offering guests a panoramic menu of relaxation options rather than a heady regimen of treatments.

The 13 standalone villas are exquisitely designed, done up in creams and whites, and all boasting Japanese wooden soaking tubs, resulting in a living space that feels like a miniature spa.

No alcohol is allowed on-site, but the wonderfully fresh and healthy dining options means that guests shouldn’t miss cocktails too much. All sorts of treatments are available but not pushed, and a full, instructor-lead workout can be put off another day for some pool time without any guilt. Despite the lofty look (and price tag), the feeling is informal and familial with retreats lasting four, five, or seven days.