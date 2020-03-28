A Connecticut doctor has been charged after authorities said he deliberately coughed on his coworkers

caption A University of Connecticut doctor was charged with a misdemeanor after being accused of deliberately coughing on his colleagues. source YouTube/WFSB 3

A Connecticut doctor was arrested on suspicion of coughing and hugging two co-workers in spite of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Cory Edgar, 48, was charged with a breach of peace misdemeanor, according to local news outlets.

He’s not suspected of having the coronavirus, University of Connecticut officials said.

He’s not the first to be charged on allegations of deliberately breaching social-distancing guidelines – several people have even been charged with making terroristic threats.

A doctor at the University of Connecticut Health Center was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for coughing and hugging coworkers, local news outlets reported.

Cory Edgar, 48, is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the UConn Musculoskeletal Institute. Witnesses told WTNH that Edgar intentionally coughed on two other medical workers and disregarded coronavirus safety measures.

“The involved doctor has confirmed that he is in excellent health and does not to his knowledge have COVID-19,” Jennifer Walker, a UConn Health spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement.

“We can also state that any UConn Health employee with an indication of illness is asked to stay home, and during this pandemic, all employees are screened for symptoms prior to entering the premises,” she added.

Walker said UConn Police issued Edgar with a misdemeanor breach of peace summons on Thursday morning.

It’s not the first time in recent days that authorities have brought charges against people for allegedly disregarding safety precautions and social distancing.

Insider previously reported that Cody Lee Pfister, 26, was charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree after posting a video of himself licking items in a Missouri Walmart.

Making a terrorist threat in the second degree in Missouri is a class E felony and if convicted can get up to four years in prison and a fine.

A New Jersey man was also charged with making a terrorist threat after prosecutors said he coughed on a grocery store worker, Insider also reported.

George Falcone, 50, was charged with making terroristic threats, obstructing the administration of law, and harassment. Authorities said he coughed on a Wegmans employee and told her he had coronavirus. The incident occurred after the employee told Falcone to step further away from her and an open food display.

The Hartford Courant also reported that a New Jersey woman being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence coughed in the face of arresting officers and told them she had the virus.

As of Friday, the US had over 102,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,500 deaths.