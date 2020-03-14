Conor McGregor clarified that his aunt didn’t die of coronavirus after suggesting she died of ‘stupid’ virus

- Conor McGregor confused fans and social media followers on Friday when he suggested his aunt died in connection to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
- The UFC fighter wrote on Instagram that his native Ireland was “an amazing, amazing country” that had put up an admirable response to the outbreak.
- The caption announced his aunt’s death and denounced “this stupid f—ing virus.”
- Some thought he was referring to COVID-19, which has infected at least 90 in the Republic of Ireland and 29 in Northern Ireland.
- McGregor clarified in a second Instagram post that his aunt was not a coronavirus victim.
Conor McGregor clarified Saturday that his aunt did not die from the novel coronavirus after suggesting the previous day that she was a victim of the global pandemic.
The Irish UFC fighter said in an Instagram post on Friday that his aunt, Anne Moore, had died earlier in the week.
In a lengthy caption, McGregor described learning of the death just as he was about to go on live TV, then appeared to blame the death on the coronavirus.
“My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister,” McGregor wrote. “This stupid f—ing virus. What the f–k is happening.”
McGregor also called his native Ireland “an amazing, amazing country” and reflected on the “hand hygiene” and other sanitation habits experts have recommended to prevent coronavirus transmission.
“The immune system will be tested,” McGregor wrote. “I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flu’s. I feel bulletproof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherf—er now.”
The coronavirus has infected at least 90 in the Republic of Ireland and 29 in Northern Ireland. One woman died from the virus in Dublin.
View this post on Instagram
Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. … These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you ???? Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you
But McGregor said in a second Instagram post on Saturday that his aunt had not died of the coronavirus.
“As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead,” McGregor wrote. “As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead.”
The confusion sparked by the fighter’s post comes as leaders in Ireland and the US alike ramp up their official responses to the outbreak.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced days earlier that all schools, colleges, and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland would shut down and move to online platforms.
