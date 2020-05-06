Conor McGregor is ready to fight on ‘Fight Island’ and the UFC is considering taking a $20 million hit to make it happen

caption Conor McGregor on the Venice beach, Los Angeles, in 2015. source Photo by Fightland

Conor McGregor could be one of the first UFC athletes to live, train, and compete on ‘Fight Island.’

The UFC is frantically working behind-the-scenes to have ‘Fight Island’ ready but is already behind schedule by one month.

While the MMA firm is able to use a behind-closed-doors venue in Florida for its US-based athletes, it is reliant on ‘Fight Island’ to host international bouts while travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus remain in place.

Should McGregor fight on the mystery beach in broad daylight, it would mean the UFC taking a $20 million hit due to a loss of ticket sales – however, it is a hit the company appears to be considering.

Conor McGregor could be one of the first combatants to compete at the UFC’s mysterious “Fight Island,” Dana White said Tuesday.

According to the UFC president, McGregor is fighting fit already and though it would come at a cost, White would promote an event involving the company’s marquee name on a mystery beach while the rest of the world battles the coronavirus.

“Conor’s been ready to fight for a while,” White said on The Jim Rome Show on CBS.

White has been one of sport’s most industrious figures when it comes to attempting to restart a calendar of events after the spread of COVID-19 brought leagues and organizations to a halt.

The UFC hasn’t held a live event since a Fight Night show in Brazil almost two months ago, and hasn’t held an event in front of fans since UFC 248 in Las Vegas on March 7.

Since then, it attempted to restart its schedule on April 18 with UFC 249 but was ordered by Disney, which owns UFC’s broadcast partner ESPN, to postpone the show after mounting political pressure from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The date and location of UFC 249 has moved from the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 9. There will likely be zero political pressure ahead of this weekend as the Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis deems sports an “essential business.”

The UFC is able to use Floridian venues to organize fights involving its US-based athletes. But because of coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions, the company is reliant on White’s inventiveness when it comes to international athletes.

“‘Fight Island’ is going to be very important in any of these fights that are happening with people from outside the country,” White said.

When McGregor competes for the UFC, he usually generates around $20 million through ticket sales at the gate. A behind-closed-doors event would see the UFC take a financial loss but it is one the company might consider.

“It kills me to do a fight with Conor without fans … kills me,” White said. “This guy’s doing almost $20 million gates.”

‘Fight Island’ is already behind schedule

caption Dana White at a beach in Abu Dhabi. source YouTube / UFC

‘Fight Island’ will apparently be ready in June.

Speaking to ESPN three weeks ago, White said the top-secret island will be ready to host combat sports events in May. This week, on The Jim Rome Show, he said it will now be mid-June and might not be ready for a show until the end of that month.

“The infrastructure is being built right now,” White said.

“I’m hoping that will all be done by mid-June. And we can literally do a fight that weekend it finishes, or the end of June.

“What we’re building that for is obviously … we can’t predict the future. I can’t predict what tomorrow’s going to bring with this coronavirus stuff but I can tell you this – the hardest thing will be getting people in from other countries, and we are a global brand so that’s where we’re going to do all our international fights, on ‘Fight Island.'”

Should ‘Fight Island’ events go ahead as planned, it will be unlike anything the UFC has produced in its history.

Traditionally, MMA events held by the UFC are based in popular arenas like the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, or the O2 Arena in London.

These venues are populated with approximately 20,000 fans and incorporate music and lights.

‘Fight Island,’ though, will reportedly have in-house hotels, gyms, and other facilities which will allow athletes to train and live on the island ahead of their eventual bout on the beach in daylight.

The concept has proven popular with athletes as UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko said in April that she wants to train, live, and fight there. “I want to spend my time there, definitely.”

Now, it appears, McGregor could, too.

