Conor McGregor slugged whiskey at his post-fight press conference after flaming his critics for saying he only had 1 skill

caption Conor McGregor. source YouTube / UFC

Conor McGregor slugged whiskey at his post-fight press conference after putting his critics on blast for saying he only had one skill.

McGregor was celebrating after having beaten UFC 246 opponent Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

During the quick victory, McGregor displayed a new weapon – a shoulder barge to the face so powerful and accurate, it bloodied Cerrone’s nose.

McGregor used the move to damage his opponent, before finishing him with a flurry of punches which had been set up with a stunning leg kick to the head.

The Irishman lambasted anyone who had criticized him for having one skill and one skill alone. “Absolute lack of respect and true knowledge of the sport from some of these people.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LAS VEGAS – Conor McGregor slugged whiskey at his post-fight press conference after putting his critics on blast for saying he only had one skill.

The Irish striker finished UFC 246 opponent Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18, using a combination of shoulder barges which bloodied Cerrone’s nose, a leg kick which stunned him, and a flurry of punches which ended the fight.

“I feel amazing,” he said after his win was confirmed. “There’s still work to be done, but this is a great first step.”

He then lambasted those who doubted him, or who had attempted to reduce his armory to a single shot – a left-handed power punch.

“I wonder what all those ‘so called’ experts are going to say now, ‘He’s only a left shoulder!’ … absolute lack of respect and true knowledge of the sport from some of these people.”

He said his newly exhibited shoulder barge “is a good shot,” wasn’t specifically part of the game plan, and was ready to showcase wrestling and grappling had the bout gone that way, too. “I was ready to showcase all of my skills.”

McGregor then turned up to the press conference wearing a sharp, navy blue shirt, pocket square, and a bottle of his own branded Proper no. Twelve whiskey, a business which had sponsored the UFC 246 having bought real estate on the canvas.

He took a slug from a cup in front of him multiple times, and said: “My belly is warm, what I can I say.

“Don’t get my wrong … that’s one of the things I love about whiskey, you have to respect the liquid, or it will come and get ya.”

Read more:

Donald Cerrone failed to land one strike in his 1st round loss to Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov against Conor McGregor is the next fight to make, according to the UFC boss Dana White

Conor McGregor just knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds, called his rivals fools, and said he’s off to party

A 21-year-old American’s dreams of becoming the UFC’s youngest-ever champion were crushed by a classy flyweight veteran in a brutal and bloody win

An American southpaw knocked his UFC opponent down with a crafty left hand, held him down with one fist, then punched him 11 times while he lay defenseless on the canvas

From the fighting pride of Ireland to MMA’s Jekyll and Hyde: Why Dublin started turning its back on Conor McGregor