Conor McGregor texted the UFC boss Dana White saying he’s desperate to fight on ‘Fight Island’

Conor McGregor texted Dana White to say he wants to compete at “Fight Island,” the UFC boss said.

White was giving an interview to Barstool Sports but was interrupted midway through because of an apparent text from the former two-weight UFC champion.

White said McGregor wants to fight as early as mid-June.

It is unclear who McGregor could compete against as Khabib Nurmagomedov is observing Ramadan, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson are busy with each other this weekend, and White is not keen on the Jorge Masvidal match.

Conor McGregor texted Dana White saying he’s desperate to compete on the UFC president’s mysterious “Fight Island.”

From what we know, the UFC is leasing a private island to circumvent coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions and hold international events there, in conjunction with its US-focused events in Florida and the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

White said in recent weeks that hotels, gyms, and a fight venue are under construction and he hopes the entire thing will be operational by mid-June, which means it’s already one month behind schedule.

The UFC strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is one athlete already clamoring to train, compete, and even live on “Fight Island,” but she is not the only one.

McGregor, the UFC’s marquee name, also wants to fight there, White said after the Irishman apparently texted him midway through an interview with Barstool Sports this week.

“He and I were texting a minute [ago] … oh, here he is,” White said when Robbie Fox asked him about McGregor’s current mindset when it came to the combat sport landscape and the coronavirus.

He then smiled. “This is Conor right here.”

White added: “He’s asking me, ‘What date could I fight on ‘Fight Island,’ and will there be fans?’

“[McGregor] wants to fight and it sounds like he wants to fight in June … mid-June or end of June.”

It is unclear who McGregor would fight, but it would not be Khabib Nurmagomedov as the Dagestan wrestler is observing Ramadan, and it would not be Jorge Masvidal as White slapped that match-up down on Barstool Sports.

McGregor had previously been linked with a bout against the American striker Justin Gaethje, but Gaethje is instead competing against Tony Ferguson when the UFC restarts its combat sport calendar with UFC 249 on Saturday, May 9.

