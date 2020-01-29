Constance Wu walked the red carpet in an outfit that was half-dress and half-suit

caption Constance Wu attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards in California on Tuesday. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Constance Wu attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Tuesday.

She walked the red carpet in a sparkly outfit that was half-dress, half-suit jacket.

The look was designed by Redemption and retails for $5,270, though it’s currently on sale for $3,162.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Constance Wu dazzled at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in California on Tuesday.

She walked the red carpet in a sparkling ensemble, which looked like it was made from half of a dress and half of a suit jacket. The dress part, on the left side of her body, was strapless and covered in silver sequins. It also had a silk belt tied around the waist.

The suit portion on her right side, however, had a long sleeve with a glittering cuff. It also extended past the dress’ skirt into a coattail.

caption Her dress, from Redemption, costs $3,162. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Wu’s unique look was designed by Redemption. Though it originally retailed for $5,270, it’s available online for $3,162 at the time of writing.

The actress also chose a standout pair of shoes for her red-carpet appearance. She donned $1,295 Christian Louboutin heels, which were mostly clear aside from black pointed toes and matching straps. Each shoe also had a bejeweled black bow attached.

caption Her shoes were designed by Christian Louboutin. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Wu previously made a fashion statement at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 18. She wore a strapless green gown, which reached the floor and extended into a short train behind her.

She completed the look with layered necklaces, a wavy hairstyle, and glowing makeup.

caption Constance Wu attends the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Representatives for Constance Wu did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.