15 cool products on sale right now and where to find them — from Le Creuset cookware to Patagonia fleeces

Because so few people are shopping outside right now, plenty of online retailers are offering discounts.

If you’re looking to do some online shopping, we want to make it easy for you. That’s why we compiled a list of some of the coolest products you can find on sale now.

From Le Creuset cookware to up the ante on your homecooked meals, supersoft Eberjey pajamas you’ll want to live in, and Otherland candles that’ll make your place look and smell better, we’ve got you covered with lots of great finds.

Many of us are spending more time at home right now. Whether you’re picking up new hobbies, looking for fun activities to take up your newly-freed time, or realizing you actually do need more than two pairs of pajamas, your favorite retailers have you covered with some great deals to help you out. And, so do we.

We scoured the web to round up some of the coolest products that are on sale right now. From loungewear to kitchen appliances, we covered all the bases and hope this list has something that you’ll find useful, interesting, or just plain fun.

Keep reading for 15 cool products you can find on sale right now:

An Everlane polo shirt

For the moments when you need to be business casual on the top but don’t want to sacrifice comfort, go for this soft cotton polo shirt.

A Layla weighted blanket

If you’ve been feeling stressed, anxious, or you’re just having trouble getting a good night’s sleep, a weighted blanket could help. We love Layla’s Weighted Blanket because it comes with one cozy, plush side for when you want to be wrapped in something warm and fuzzy, and one side of soft cotton for when you want to sleep cool.

A dried lavender bouquet

Flowers are an easy way to spruce up your space. A dried lavender bouquet is just as beautiful as a fresh one, but is much easier to care for and will last for much longer.

A set of skincare minis

If you’re looking to try out some new skincare products, Malin + Goetz is a great option. The NYC-based brand makes simple, unisex skincare products that work. This set features small samples of six of the brand’s bestselling products, including a face cleanser, lip balm, and body wash.

An Eberjey pajama set

If pajamas have become your new work uniform, there’s no better time to treat yourself to a nice pair. This set from Eberjey is silky smooth, and the top is technically a button-up which makes it somewhat professional, right?

A Patagonia fleece pullover

Patagonia’s cult-favorite fleece is worth the hype, and even more so when it’s on sale. The fleece, which is made from 100% recycled polyester, is soft, lightweight, and cozy on its own or layered under a jacket on a chilly day.

A Patagonia quarter-zip fleece

A fleecy interior and sweater-knit exterior make for a comfy, cute sweater you’ll want to wear indoors and out. There’s also a convenient pocket on the left sleeve that can hold your keys, money, or other small essentials you want to keep at arm’s reach. Read our full review here.

A Brooklinen sheet set

We can’t recommend Brooklinen enough. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own bedding situation or want to gift a set to someone else, everything Brooklinen makes is supremely soft, comfortable, and comes with a stylish minimalist aesthetic. Right now, you can save 25% on all Brooklinen sheet bundles, not just this one.

An Otherland candle

For a candle that smells as beautiful as it looks, Otherland is our go-to. Go for a classic scent from the core collection or a seasonal one from “The Awakening Collection,” which is filled with springy florals.

A Smeg electric kettle

If you don’t have an electric kettle, you’re missing out. This one heats up water in a flash, plus the retro style and ’50s-inspired color palette are a fun way to brighten up a kitchen.

A pair of Ugg slippers

A cozy sheepskin lining and lightweight, but sturdy sole make these Uggs the perfect pair for keeping your feet comfortable in and out of the house.

A Coyuchi robe

Insider Reviews reporter Mara Leighton says this lightweight waffle robe makes her feel like she’s at the spa anytime she slips it on. If that’s what you’re after, this robe will make a great addition to your at-home spa days and regular days too.

A floor pillow from Urban Outfitters

If your work from home setup is feeling repetitive, some new seating can’t hurt. This floor pillow is great for small spaces – you can turn even a little corner into a new place to sit, work, or just relax.

Le Creuset cookware

Le Creuset’s cookware is pricey, but it’ll last for decades in your kitchen. This cast-iron oven can be used to cook all sorts of things from braising meats on the stovetop to baking breads in the oven. We think it’s worth the investment, especially when it’s more than 40% off.

A Slip silk sleep mask

Nothing feels more luxurious than pure silk. Treat yourself to a great night’s sleep with this 100% pure silk sleep mask from Slip – it’ll block out light and feel great on your skin.