1,000 tourists on a Spanish island are quarantined in their hotel after one of them tested positive for coronavirus

caption An image showing the Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Canary island of Tenerife, Spain. source Frank Fleischmann/Getty Images/Business Insider

A tourist on the Spanish island of Tenerife tested positive to a preliminary tests for the coronavirus and has been isolated, according to Spanish health authorities.

The 1,000 people staying in the same hotel as him have since been put in a mandatory quarantine.

They are stuck in the Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace, not far from the Atlantic Ocean.

Europe is struggling with outbreaks of the coronavirus. Italy is by far the worst-hit, with more than 200 people infected.

More than 1,000 holidaymakers are confined to their rooms in the four-star Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace on the island of Tenerife, reported The Local.

The man who fell sick was a doctor visiting from Lombardy, Italy, the center of Europe’s worst outbreak.

The Italian man reported himself to the health authorities on Monday afternoon after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He had been staying at the hotel for a week with his wife, according to the Diario de Avisos newspaper.

He was taken to Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria Hospital, on Tenerife, where he tested positive for the virus. Canary Islands president Ángel Víctor Torres tweeted that he will be tested again in Madrid.

En la tarde/noche de hoy se ha activado protocolo por supuesto coronavirus de ciudadano italiano en el sur de Tenerife. Realizadas las primeras pruebas en Canarias, el resultado es positivo: mañana se volverán a hacer en Madrid. Paciente aislado y activado protocolo. — Ángel Víctor Torres (@avtorresp) February 24, 2020

The new diagnosis closely follows massive seasonal sandstorms that hit the islands over the weekend. Víctor Torres called the events a “nightmare weekend” after hundreds of flights were grounded, trapping tourists.

With 467 rooms according to Oyster.com, the Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace is likely to have been operating at nearly full capacity when the coronavirus alert was raised.

A spokesperson for H10 hotels said in a statement that the company “implemented all health and operational recommendations from the health authorities to ensure the safety and well being of customers and employees.”

According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the infected man will take his secondary tests at the National Center of Microbiology of the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid.

The ministry said it was activating the same coronavirus measures it used for Spain’s two previous cases of the coronavirus.

caption A person wearing a surgical mask seen on the balcony at a hospital on the Spanish island of La Gomera, where the first case of novel coronavirus in the country was confirmed on February 1. source Borja Suarez/Reuters

Both were connected to the tourist industry. The first case was a German tourist who was taken ill in La Gomera, another of the Canary Islands, according to The Local.

Another, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, was a British man whose infection was traced back to Singapore, via a group of tourists he met in a French chalet, reported the outlet.