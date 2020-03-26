NY Gov. Cuomo calls Dr. Fauci on his cell phone ‘late at night’ when he needs COVID-19 advice

caption Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gov. Andrew Cuomo source Reuters/Joshua Roberts, Reuters/Mike Segar

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed that he leans heavily on the counsel of Dr. Anthony Fauci during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has been so kind and helpful to me,” Cuomo said. “I speak to health care professionals all across the globe, literally. But Dr. Fauci, I think, is just brilliant at this, and he has been so personally kind.”

Fauci and Cuomo are the two leaders Americans trust the most to handle the coronavirus, according to a new Insider poll.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed he spends his nights on the phone with Dr. Anthony Fauci talking about the coronavirus during his Thursday press briefing.

“I call him late at night,” he continued. “I call him in the middle of the night. I call him in the morning, and he’s been really a friend to me personally and the State of New York.”

NY Gov. Cuomo says Dr. Fauci has been "so kind," helpful" and "brilliant" at offering guidance during the coronavirus outbreak in NYC. "I call him late at night. I call him in the middle of the night … he's been really a friend to me personally and the state of New York." pic.twitter.com/FqNbZcgh0W — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 26, 2020

Fauci, a prominent figure in public health for decades and the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is a Brooklyn native.

Both New Yorkers received the highest marks from respondents to a new Insider poll on whom Americans trust the most on the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin received the lowest marks in the poll.

With the pandemic altering daily life for weeks and months to come, Cuomo and Fauci have emerged as go-to public figures for Americans as the President of the United States faces mounting credibility issues.

Cuomo has garnered national praise for his detailed and steady daily press briefings on the virus, which have stood in stark contrast to President Trump’s – so much so that the same networks who carry Cuomo live every day at 11:30 a.m. have said they will cut away from Trump’s full remarks if he keeps spreading misinformation.