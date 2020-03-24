Before-and-after photos show how the coronavirus has left the world’s biggest tourist attractions looking like ghost towns

caption Times Square, New York City, New York. source Anadolu Agency/Getty

In the last few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has quickly spread across the globe.

Whether they’re under a full lockdown or simply asked to self-isolate, people around the world are staying inside, leaving once-bustling attractions eerily empty.

From the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, tourist attractions around the world have closed their doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Millions are under lockdown everywhere, borders across the world are closing, nonessential businesses are shuttering, strict controls on public life are being enacted, and flights are being canceled left and right – the world has come to a temporary standstill.

As a result, tourism has been devastated, and once-crowded attractions the world over are left eerily empty.

Keep scrolling to see before-and-after pictures of how some of the most-visited tourist attractions have been left abandoned in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

BEFORE: The Happiest Place on Earth attracted crowds right up until its closure on March 15.

caption Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida. source Courtesy of BlogMickey.com

AFTER: March 16 became the first time ever that all six Disney parks across the globe shut down, according to Vox.

caption Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida. source Gregg Newton/Reuters

Source: Vox

BEFORE: Rain or shine, hordes of tourists congregate to watch the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in London, UK.

caption Buckingham Palace, London, England. source Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty

AFTER: Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order on March 23. According to CNN, Britain hasn’t seen restrictions like this since the end of World War II.

caption Buckingham Palace, London, England. source Dan Kitwood/Getty

Source: CNN

BEFORE: San Marco square in Venice, Italy, is a tourist hotspot that sees between 26 million and 30 million visitors annually, according to Business Insider.

caption San Marco square, Venice, Italy. source Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

AFTER: The lockdown has rendered it a ghost town.

caption San Marco square, Venice, Italy. source Andrea Pattaro/Getty

BEFORE: The Blue Lagoon is Iceland’s number one attraction. The geothermal spa sees around 1.3 million visitors a year, per the BBC, even though Iceland has a population of only about 330,000.

caption The Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Iceland. source Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock

Source: BBC

AFTER: The Blue Lagoon was open up until March 23.

caption The Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Iceland. source Chloe Pantazi/Insider

BEFORE: The Eiffel Tower is always bustling with both locals lounging around it and tourists climbing up to its top. According to Tour Eiffel, it sees about 7 million visitors annually.

caption The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France. source Charles Platiau/Reuters

Source: Tour Eiffel

AFTER: The Eiffel Tower has closed indefinitely.

caption The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France. source Thomas Samson/Getty

BEFORE: The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, attracts throngs of tourists pretending to hold it up.

caption The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Italy. source Shutterstock

AFTER: The only people around the Leaning Tower during Italy’s lockdown are workers that are spraying disinfectant solutions around public spaces.

caption The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Italy. source Laura Lezza/Getty

BEFORE: The Red Square in Moscow, Russia, attracts tourists and visitors alike with its colorful Saint Basil’s Cathedral.

caption The Red Square, Moscow, Russia. source NurPhoto/Getty

AFTER: According to Reuters, Moscow put special safety measures in place at tourist attractions and hotels as early as January 28.

caption The Red Square, Moscow, Russia. source Gavriil Grigorov/Getty

Source: Reuters

BEFORE: Las Vegas, Nevada, sees around 42 million visitors a year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

caption Las Vegas, Nevada. source Shutterstock

Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

AFTER: On March 17, the governor of Nevada ordered nonessential businesses to close for 30 days, leaving Las Vegas looking like a ghost town.

BEFORE: People love taking photos at the Spanish Steps in Rome.

caption The Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy. source Kamira/Shutterstock

AFTER: Sixty million Italians are on lockdown in an effort to curb the coronavirus, leaving the UNESCO World Heritage Site unusually desolate.

BEFORE: Locals may avoid it, but New York City’s Times Square is one of the world’s most-visited tourist attractions. It sees nearly 380,000 pedestrians every day, according to Times Square Monthly Pedestrian Count Reports.

caption Times Square, New York City, New York. source Getty/Alexander Spatari

Source: Times Square Monthly Pedestrian Count Reports

AFTER: New York City is on lockdown as of March 22.

caption Times Square, New York City, New York. source Anadolu Agency/Getty

BEFORE: The Forbidden City, a palace complex in Beijing, China, is one of the country’s most-visited attractions.

caption The Forbidden City, Beijing, China. source Miles Astray/iStock

AFTER: It, along with many other Chinese attractions, closed to the public on January 25.

caption The Forbidden City, Beijing, China. source testing/ Shutterstock

BEFORE: With around 750,000 daily visitors, Grand Central Terminal is usually one of the busiest spots in New York City.

Source: Grand Central Terminal

AFTER: As people self-isolate and work from home, few are using public transportation; ridership on commuter railways plummeted nearly 90%, per The New York Times.

caption Grand Central Terminal, New York City, New York. source NurPhoto/Getty

Source: The New York Times

BEFORE: The Piazza del Duomo in Milan is one of the city’s top attractions.

caption The Piazza del Duomo, Milan, Italy. source Getty/Oscar Gonzalez

AFTER: With Italy on lockdown, few venture outside. The Duomo closed its doors to visitors on February 25.

caption The Piazza del Duomo, Milan, Italy. source Getty/Miguel Medina

BEFORE: San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf is one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.

caption Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, California. source AsianDream/Getty

AFTER: But now few people leave the house after a three-week shelter-in-place order was imposed.

BEFORE: The Colosseum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sees around 7.4 million visitors a year, according to a local magazine.

caption The Colosseum, Rome, Italy. source Alessandro Bianchi/ REUTERS

Source: Italiani

AFTER: Post-lockdown, it’s practically barren.

BEFORE: The Louvre Museum in Paris, France, home to the Mona Lisa, is the world’s most-visited museum, according to Museums EU.

caption The Louvre Museum, Paris, France. source Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

Source: Museums EU

AFTER: The museum announced that it would not reopen due to the coronavirus on March 1.

caption The Louvre Museum, Paris, France. source Ludovic Marin/Getty

BEFORE: When in Los Angeles, California, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a must-visit.

caption The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California. source Tupungato/Shutterstock

AFTER: Once California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19, the streets were left deserted.

caption The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California. source Rich Fury/Getty

BEFORE: Vatican City, the world’s smallest country, is home to only 1,000 people, but is also the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, according to CNN.

caption Vatican City. source Franco Origlia / Stringer

Source: CNN

AFTER: With Italy on lockdown, the Vatican remains empty.

caption Vatican City. source Reuters

BEFORE: For most visitors (and many locals) no trip to New York is complete without catching a Broadway show.

caption Broadway, New York City, New York. source Atlantide Phototravel/Getty

AFTER: To curb the coronavirus, theaters closed their doors, suspending all plays and musicals, on March 12.