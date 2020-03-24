Before-and-after photos show how the coronavirus has left the world’s biggest tourist attractions looking like ghost towns

- source
- Anadolu Agency/Getty
- In the last few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has quickly spread across the globe.
- Whether they’re under a full lockdown or simply asked to self-isolate, people around the world are staying inside, leaving once-bustling attractions eerily empty.
- From the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, tourist attractions around the world have closed their doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Millions are under lockdown everywhere, borders across the world are closing, nonessential businesses are shuttering, strict controls on public life are being enacted, and flights are being canceled left and right – the world has come to a temporary standstill.
As a result, tourism has been devastated, and once-crowded attractions the world over are left eerily empty.
Keep scrolling to see before-and-after pictures of how some of the most-visited tourist attractions have been left abandoned in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
BEFORE: The Happiest Place on Earth attracted crowds right up until its closure on March 15.
- source
- Courtesy of BlogMickey.com
AFTER: March 16 became the first time ever that all six Disney parks across the globe shut down, according to Vox.
- source
- Gregg Newton/Reuters
Source: Vox
BEFORE: Rain or shine, hordes of tourists congregate to watch the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in London, UK.
- source
- Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty
AFTER: Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order on March 23. According to CNN, Britain hasn’t seen restrictions like this since the end of World War II.
- source
- Dan Kitwood/Getty
Source: CNN
BEFORE: San Marco square in Venice, Italy, is a tourist hotspot that sees between 26 million and 30 million visitors annually, according to Business Insider.
- source
- Manuel Silvestri/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
AFTER: The lockdown has rendered it a ghost town.
- source
- Andrea Pattaro/Getty
BEFORE: The Blue Lagoon is Iceland’s number one attraction. The geothermal spa sees around 1.3 million visitors a year, per the BBC, even though Iceland has a population of only about 330,000.
- source
- Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock
Source: BBC
AFTER: The Blue Lagoon was open up until March 23.
- source
- Chloe Pantazi/Insider
BEFORE: The Eiffel Tower is always bustling with both locals lounging around it and tourists climbing up to its top. According to Tour Eiffel, it sees about 7 million visitors annually.
- source
- Charles Platiau/Reuters
Source: Tour Eiffel
AFTER: The Eiffel Tower has closed indefinitely.
- source
- Thomas Samson/Getty
BEFORE: The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, attracts throngs of tourists pretending to hold it up.
- source
- Shutterstock
AFTER: The only people around the Leaning Tower during Italy’s lockdown are workers that are spraying disinfectant solutions around public spaces.
- source
- Laura Lezza/Getty
BEFORE: The Red Square in Moscow, Russia, attracts tourists and visitors alike with its colorful Saint Basil’s Cathedral.
- source
- NurPhoto/Getty
AFTER: According to Reuters, Moscow put special safety measures in place at tourist attractions and hotels as early as January 28.
- source
- Gavriil Grigorov/Getty
Source: Reuters
BEFORE: Las Vegas, Nevada, sees around 42 million visitors a year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
- source
- Shutterstock
Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
AFTER: On March 17, the governor of Nevada ordered nonessential businesses to close for 30 days, leaving Las Vegas looking like a ghost town.
BEFORE: People love taking photos at the Spanish Steps in Rome.
- source
- Kamira/Shutterstock
AFTER: Sixty million Italians are on lockdown in an effort to curb the coronavirus, leaving the UNESCO World Heritage Site unusually desolate.
BEFORE: Locals may avoid it, but New York City’s Times Square is one of the world’s most-visited tourist attractions. It sees nearly 380,000 pedestrians every day, according to Times Square Monthly Pedestrian Count Reports.
- source
- Getty/Alexander Spatari
Source: Times Square Monthly Pedestrian Count Reports
AFTER: New York City is on lockdown as of March 22.
- source
- Anadolu Agency/Getty
BEFORE: The Forbidden City, a palace complex in Beijing, China, is one of the country’s most-visited attractions.
- source
- Miles Astray/iStock
AFTER: It, along with many other Chinese attractions, closed to the public on January 25.
- source
- testing/ Shutterstock
BEFORE: With around 750,000 daily visitors, Grand Central Terminal is usually one of the busiest spots in New York City.
Source: Grand Central Terminal
AFTER: As people self-isolate and work from home, few are using public transportation; ridership on commuter railways plummeted nearly 90%, per The New York Times.
- source
- NurPhoto/Getty
Source: The New York Times
BEFORE: The Piazza del Duomo in Milan is one of the city’s top attractions.
- source
- Getty/Oscar Gonzalez
AFTER: With Italy on lockdown, few venture outside. The Duomo closed its doors to visitors on February 25.
- source
- Getty/Miguel Medina
BEFORE: San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf is one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.
- source
- AsianDream/Getty
AFTER: But now few people leave the house after a three-week shelter-in-place order was imposed.
BEFORE: The Colosseum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sees around 7.4 million visitors a year, according to a local magazine.
- source
- Alessandro Bianchi/ REUTERS
Source: Italiani
AFTER: Post-lockdown, it’s practically barren.
BEFORE: The Louvre Museum in Paris, France, home to the Mona Lisa, is the world’s most-visited museum, according to Museums EU.
- source
- Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock
Source: Museums EU
AFTER: The museum announced that it would not reopen due to the coronavirus on March 1.
- source
- Ludovic Marin/Getty
BEFORE: When in Los Angeles, California, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a must-visit.
- source
- Tupungato/Shutterstock
AFTER: Once California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19, the streets were left deserted.
- source
- Rich Fury/Getty
BEFORE: Vatican City, the world’s smallest country, is home to only 1,000 people, but is also the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, according to CNN.
- source
- Franco Origlia / Stringer
Source: CNN
AFTER: With Italy on lockdown, the Vatican remains empty.
- source
- Reuters
BEFORE: For most visitors (and many locals) no trip to New York is complete without catching a Broadway show.
- source
- Atlantide Phototravel/Getty
AFTER: To curb the coronavirus, theaters closed their doors, suspending all plays and musicals, on March 12.
- source
- Cindy Ord/Getty