California state legislature approved $1 billion in emergency coronavirus aid spending and then suspended its work for the first time in 158 years

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on March 4, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before suspending, the body authorized Governor Gavin Newsom to spend up to $1 billion in new emergency funding to combat the virus.

Newsom has already declared a state of emergency, banned gatherings of more than 250 people, and on Monday asked dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms to close.

The California state legislature went into suspension on Monday after approving $1 billion in new funding in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, as first reported by the Associated Press.

Lawmakers voted to allow Governor Gavin Newsom to make use of $500 million in new funding “for any item for any purpose” related to the state of emergency he declared earlier this month, according to the Associated Press. Newsom can also ask for $50 million increases – up to $1 billion total – provided he notify lawmakers at least three days in advance.

“It is a request to step away from our desks much earlier than we would like. The demands of public health require it,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told the Associated Press.

The legislature, which is based in Sacramento, recessed immediately after approving the new funding in what’s likely the first time it has had to do so unexpectedly since 1862, Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library, told the Associated Press.

California, which has nearly 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 17 confirmed deaths, has been taking increasingly aggressive measures to fight coronavirus.

On Monday, Newsom announced a new directive to gyms, health clubs, movie theaters, and restaurants in California to close down “for the moment,” and previously banned gatherings of more than 250 people across the state, implemented social distancing guidelines for smaller events, and urged people over 65 to stay home.

On Tuesday, San Francisco’s “shelter in place” order went into effect, which requires residents in the city and surrounding counties to stay home and only leave for essential trips like getting food and receiving healthcare.

Newsom wrote to the legislature Monday asking it to expedite the bill approval process, which typically requires that new legislation first be printed, circulated among lawmakers, and posted online for at least 72 hours.

“We must rise to the challenge facing our state with every tool at our disposal and without a second of delay,” Newsrom’s letter read.

The legislature voted overwhelmingly to approve Newsom’s plea, according to the Associated Press.